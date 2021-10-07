PORT CHARLOTTE | Father John Fitch was installed as Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Port Charlotte by Bishop Frank J. Dewane Oct. 5, 2021.
Father Fitch has served as Administrator of the Parish and for Bishop Dewane the installation as Pastor would solidify in the minds of the faithful that Father was there to continue serving the Parishioners. Outwardly, there will be no changes in the operation of the Parish but nevertheless the Bishop noted this was an important moment for all of the faithful and for the community at St. Charles Borromeo.
Bishop Dewane reminded the people of St. Charles Borromeo Parish and St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School, to support their Pastor in his daily work in administering the Sacraments as well as when he alone will be called to make difficult decisions that not everyone will always appreciate.
“He needs your support in many ways but in particular through prayer,” Bishop Dewane said.
During the installation, the priest begins with selected words leading to the start of the Creed at which point he is joined by the faithful. At the end of the Creed, the new Pastor has extra lines which are exclusive for him. In addition, the Pastor takes an Oath of Fidelity to the Bishop and his successors; formalized by his placing his hand upon the Book of Gospels.
The ceremony concluded with the signing of documents by the Bishop, the new Pastor, and two official witnesses of the Parish community, who serve as witnesses for all of the parishioners. Those documents are split between the Parish and Diocese as well as the Pastor’s personnel records.
Following the Installation Mass, Father Fitch greeted well-wishers who offered their sincerest congratulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.