Two witnesses sign documents along with Father Tom Carzon, Oblates of the Virgin Mary, right, during his installation as Pastor of San Pedro Parish in North Port Sept. 18, 2022, by Bishop Frank J. Dewane.
Father Tom Carzon, Oblates of the Virgin Mary, right, the newly installed Pastor of San Pedro Parish, in seen in North Port with Bishop Frank J. Dewane Sept. 18, 2022.
BOB REDDY | FC
Two witnesses sign documents along with Father Tom Carzon, Oblates of the Virgin Mary, right, during his installation as Pastor of San Pedro Parish in North Port Sept. 18, 2022, by Bishop Frank J. Dewane.
NORTH PORT | Father Thomas Carzon, Oblates of the Virgin Mary, was installed as Pastor of San Pedro Parish in North Port by Bishop Frank J. Dewane Sept. 18, 2022.
Father Carzon was appointed as Pastor of the Parish in August following the passing of Father Patrick Organ, who served as Pastor in North Port for 30 years. Bishop Dewane explained that the installation of a new Pastor is like a punctuation mark for the life of the Parish; as Father Carzon will now care for the various spiritual dimensions of the community.
Bishop noted this was an important moment for the faith community at San Pedro and how the Parish and the Diocese are blessed to have religious priests from the Oblates of the Virgin Mary at San Pedro, who will bring their charism to the Parish. There are now two Oblates assigned there, with the Aug. 22 arrival of Father Nathan Marzonie, OMV, who is newly ordained.
The Bishop reminded the people of San Pedro to support their Pastor in his daily work, in administering the Sacraments, as well as when he alone will be called to make difficult decisions that not everyone will always appreciate.
“He needs your support in many ways but in particular through prayer,” Bishop Dewane said.
During the installation, the priest begins with selected words leading to the start of the Creed at which point he is joined by the faithful. At the end of the Creed, the new Pastor has extra lines which are exclusive for him. In addition, the Pastor takes an Oath of Fidelity to the Bishop and his successors; formalized by his placing his hand upon the Book of Gospels.
The ceremony concluded with the signing of documents by the Bishop, the new Pastor, and two official witnesses of the Parish community, who serve as witnesses for all of the parishioners. Those documents are split between the Parish and Diocese as well as the Pastor’s personnel records.
“Bishop, thank you for entrusting the care of San Pedro to me and the (Oblate) community, and thank all of you here at San Pedro for welcoming us into your community,” Father Carzon said.
Following the Installation Mass, Father Carzon greeted well-wishers during a lunch reception in the Parish Life Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.