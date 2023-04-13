VENICE  |  Thousands of the faithful of the Diocese of Venice gathered at Parishes throughout the Diocese of Venice for a celebration of the Paschal Triduum (April 6-9, 2023).

The Paschal Triduum of the Passion and Resurrection of the Lord begins with the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper (Holy Thursday), has its center in the Easter Vigil, and closes with Vespers (Evening Prayer) of the Sunday of the Resurrection (Easter).

St. Paul Parish Pastor Father Luis Pacheco washes the feet of a woman on Holy Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Arcadia.
A parishioner at St. Leo the Great Parish in Bonita Springs kisses the cross held by Father David Portorreal on Good Friday during the Liturgy which included a veneration of the cross, April 7, 2023.
The Paschal Candle is lit at the opening of the Easter Vigil by Bishop Frank J. Dewane at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice April 8, 2023.
Candlelight illuminates Epiphany Cathedral in Venice during the Easter Vigil, April 8, 2023.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane anoints a confirmandi during the Sacrament of Confirmation during the Easter Vigil, April 8, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

