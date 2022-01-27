VENICE | The Diocese of Venice held a collaboration session and workshop for Catholic schools with marketing and development committee personnel Jan. 24, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.
The meeting began with a greeting and prayer from Father John Belmonte, SJ, Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese. John Carkeet from the Diocese’s Education Department led the sessions, which included several guest speakers who presented information about marketing, branding and social media.
Speakers included Mindy Purvis of Catholic Faith Technologies; Monique Day of Target Digital Marketing; Angie Prokes of Digital Diagnosis Marketing; and Kevin Murphy and Jud Cavey from Ave Maria University. Carlee Colonneso, development consultant at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton, and Carkeet led development and marketing workshop sessions.
The collaboration session and workshop were part two of a four-part series focused on establishing marketing plans at Diocesan schools.
