BONITA SPRINGS  |  The parishioners of St. Leo the Great Parish have developed a strong bond with Catholic Charities programs in Bonita Springs.

The Parish hosts Catholic Charities in the Juan Diego Center and supports the good works provided by the staff and volunteers, many of whom are their own parishioners. 

These campers from the Positive Youth Development Program of Catholic Charities in Bonita Springs are seen in front of an Apollo Lunar Lander at the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island in early August 2022.
Campers from the Positive Youth Development Program of Catholic Charities in Bonita Springs are seen in the rocket garden at the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island in early August 2022 as part of a trip sponsored by the parishioners of St. Leo the Great Parish.

