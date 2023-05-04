Backpacks

Donated backpacks full of critical items are seen with represenatives from Epiphany Cathedral in Venice and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Re-Entry Navigator Program April 19, 2023, in Venice.

VENICE  |  Many recently released inmates from local jails have nowhere to go upon their release, but today at least 60 of them will have some basic help. 

As part of a recent partnership between the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Re-Entry Navigator program and Venice’s Epiphany Cathedral, now at least 60 newly released inmates will have brand new “Start-Up Kits” to help them on their way.

