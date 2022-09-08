VEN OMH 1

Alexa DeGannes, a client at Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc. in Venice, is seen in late August with her son, Luke. DeGannes is a success story of turning around her, and her son’s, life for the better.

 KAREN BARRY SCHWARZ | SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA CATHOLIC

VENICE  |  “No one enters a marriage expecting it to end in divorce,” said Alexa DeGannes, a woman at Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc. in Venice. “But that’s what happened to me – I had to flee my husband for the safety of myself and my child.”

DeGannes, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, was married for a year when she became pregnant. It should have been a happy time, but that’s when the abuse began. 

