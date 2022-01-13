VENICE | Regardless of the 25th Anniversary celebrations, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat and Spirituality Center is back and hosting groups of all sizes.
OLPH continues to offer three-, five- and eight-day individual retreats. Each retreat begins with a meeting with a priest spiritual director, and dinner. Mass is offered each day, as well as a meeting with the director, spiritual reading assignments, and peaceful time for introspection and contemplation. The final day concludes with a meeting, Mass, and lunch. For those with less time, OLPH also offers a one-day retreat (often referred to as a Desert Day). There are also Ignatian Preached Retreats (the next one is May 20-23), which are silent and introduce participants to the Spiritual Exercises in a group setting.
Another popular offering is the Monthly Day of Prayer, with the next Wednesday session is Feb. 9, and the Sunday session is Feb. 13. The day begins at 9:30 a.m. with continental breakfast and includes two conferences, lunch, Eucharistic Adoration, Mass, and opportunities for the Sacrament of Reconciliation, private meditation and prayer. The day concludes with Mass, ending at 3:15 p.m. The cost is $40. Note: the conference topics are the same for the Sunday and Wednesday sessions in each respective month, so please choose the day that is compatible with your schedule.
OLPH is also hosting a Couples Retreat from Feb. 25-27. This is a chance to open our hearts to the grace of the marriage vocation. Couples are invited to spend some time with each other to explore God’s grace. What has our marriage meant to us? What has God taught and what is left for us to learn? Scripture, prayer, papal teaching, fellowship, and the Eucharist will help us grow closer to our Lord and each other. The cost is $450 per couple, which includes private room and meals.
The Easter Triduum Retreat is also very popular. The weekend begins with dinner Holy Thursday (April 14) and ends with Mass and breakfast Easter Sunday (April 17). The liturgies of the Lord’s Supper, Way of the Cross, Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion, Easter Vigil, and Sunrise Easter Liturgy are celebrated. A series of six, one-hour conferences on varying topics is offered throughout the retreat. In addition, the opportunity for Confession or spiritual direction is available.
