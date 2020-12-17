Naples | The Patroness of the Americas, Our Lady of Guadalupe, was honored across the Diocese of Venice with a variety of different celebrations including processions, prayer services and outdoor Masses on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, 2020.
Our Lady of Guadalupe is one of the most revered patronesses within the Catholic Faith, and this is particularly so in the Hispanic community. The Feast Day, Dec. 12, is often described as all other holidays wrapped up into one. For 2020, the celebrations took on a special meaning as the faithful sought the intercession of Our Lady to ease the suffering brought upon the world by the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.
In many cases, planned events were scaled back or moved outdoors, but this did little to dampen the passion with which the faithful honored Our Lady of Guadalupe. A common sight was also the younger children were dressed as either Our Lady or St. Juan Diego to whom Mary appeared.
The Virgin of Guadalupe appeared in 1531 to St. Juan Diego on the Hill of Tepeyac, in what is now modern-day Mexico City, during a time of conflict between the Spanish and the indigenous peoples. Mary took the appearance of a pregnant native woman, wore clothing in the style of the indigenous community, and spoke to Juan Diego in his native language, Nahuatl. The subsequent encounters paved the way for the rapid conversion of the people of Mexico to Catholicism and a passionate devotion to Our Lady lasts to the present day.
“Our Lady is a symbol of God’s love for us all,” said Consuela Ortiz of Holy Cross Parish in Palmetto. “God sent Mary to spread His Grace upon Mexico and the world. Beautiful Mary is a special gift to celebrate and honor. This type of gift is needed in the world right now.”
Holy Cross Parish in Palmetto began its celebration with an evening outdoor procession around the Parish Church on Dec. 11, 2020. A group of women carried a small statue of Our Lady, adorned in roses and lights, at the head of the procession as participants prayed the rosary with all wearing masks. Traditional dancers who were dressed is colorful garb also took part in the procession which concluded in front of a grotto to Our Lady of Guadalupe on the north side of the Parish Hall. With several members of a mariachi band providing the background music, several sang a series of songs serenading Our Lady.
Jesus the Worker Parish in Fort Myers, as well as many others, held outdoor Masses to accommodate the large crowds which typically participate in the celebrations. Father Jose del Olmo, Parochial Vicar, spoke during the Mass about the wonder of the appearance of Our Lady to St. Juan Diego.
He explained how Our Lady asked St. Juan Diego to appeal to the local Bishop to build a church on the site of the apparition, indicating how she wanted a place where she could reveal to the people the compassion of Her Son. Initially turned away, Diego returned to the site asking Our Lady for a sign to prove the authenticity of her message.
She instructed him to gather the Castilian roses that he found blooming on the hillside, despite the fact that it was winter, and present them to the Spanish Bishop. St. Juan Diego filled his cloak – known as a tilma – with the flowers. When he presented them to the Bishop and the roses spilled upon the floor, an image of Our Lady was miraculously imprinted upon his tilma. Nearly 500 years later, Diego’s tilma with the miraculous image is preserved in the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City and visited by millions of pilgrims each year.
Father David Vidal, Pastor of Our lady Queen of Heaven Parish and Holy Martyrs Mission in LaBelle, also celebrated an outdoor Mass at the Mission on Dec. 12. This was preceded by a sacred procession with a statue of Our Lady with about 75 people.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane was the Main Celebrant for a Dec. 12 Mass at St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Naples where social distancing occurred, and masks were worn by all. The Mass was for the Hispanic Catholic communities of St. Elizabeth and nearby St. Agnes Parish and was livestreamed to the Parish Hall for the overflow crowd.
Father Luis Pacheco, Parochial Vicar at St. Agnes delivered the homily in English and Spanish. He expressed the power that the image of Our Lady was for the people of Mexico, appearing as a pregnant indigenous princess bearing a message of love and hope for an oppressed people.
Bishop Dewane noted that the enthusiasm and passion expressed for Our Lady is something which must be carried in one’s heart and magnified to the world by the life they live.
Following Mass, youth participated in a play which retold the story of St. Juan Diego and Our Lady. Outside, Aztec dancers performed under the lights in the parking lot.
The events at the four locations noted above were just a sample of the many activities which took place in celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe throughout the Diocese. While some events or activities were cancelled or restrained in this time of a Pandemic, what did take place was done so with a simplicity and reverence that showed the strong faith of those who participated.