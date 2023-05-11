OSPREY  |  Bishop Frank J. Dewane installed Carmelite Father Anthony Armstrong as Pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Osprey May 7, 2023, in the context of the Mass.

Carmelite Father Anthony Armstrong

Carmelite Father Anthony Armstrong is seen with Bishop Frank J. Dewane following his installation as Pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Osprey May 7, 2023.

“We are all called to go forth, responding every more faithfully to the Lord, with ever more strength. Holy Mother Church calls for a Pastor to accomplish that in each Parish, and I, as Bishop, am called to appoint them,” Bishop Dewane said. “Father has been here a while, and you have come to know him, to understand his ways as he has come to know this community here at Our Lady of Mount Carmel. I ask that you continue to pray for him as he leads your Parish into the future.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.