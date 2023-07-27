VENICE  |  In a public response to a “call to holiness,” Alejandro Giraldo Roldán and Daniel Joseph Scanlan were Ordained to the Priesthood by Bishop Frank J. Dewane during a Mass on July 15, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

2023 Venice ordination

Newly ordained priest Fathers Alejandro Giraldo Roldán, left, and Daniel Joseph Scanlan, right, are introduced to the faithful of the Diocese by Bishop Frank J. Dewane during their ordination to the priesthood July 15, 2023, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

The poignant and emotional Rite places Fathers Roldán and Scanlan in new roles as they are raised to the Order of the Presbyterate where they will now celebrate the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, confer the Sacraments, and teach the Gospel.

