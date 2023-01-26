March for Life Ave Maria

The Knights of Columbus Color Corps stand guard behind Bishop Frank J. Dewane and other dignitaries at the conclusion of the second annual Ave Maria March for Life Jan. 21, 2023.

The Diocese of Venice is organizing a trip to the annual Catholic Days at the Capitol in Tallahassee from March 7-9, 2023. The three-day trip joins faithful from across Florida and includes a legislative briefing on important bills relating to human life and dignity, a breakfast with legislators and the Florida Bishops, tours of the capitol and museum, scheduled visits with legislators and the annual Red Mass of the Holy Spirit with the Florida Bishops and public officials. Bus transportation is provided at no cost as long as space is available. Register by Feb. 6 at https://dioceseofvenice.org/offices/offices-departments/respect-life/catholic-days-at-the-capitol/. For details contact Jeanne Berdeaux at 941-374-1068 or Berdeaux@dioceseofvenice.org

