Excavators work Oct. 23, 2022, to remove the debris of homes washed onto to the property of Ascension Parish and San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare on Fort Myers Beach by Hurricane Ian.

Progress being made in removing debris

Debris removal at Ascension Parish and the San Damiano Monastery of St. Clare on Fort Myers Beach is well underway. The property was inundated with more than 12 feet of storm surge from Hurricane Ian Sept. 28, 2022.

Hurricane debris from inside Ascension Parish church on Fort Myers Beach is piled high outside awaiting removal Oct. 23, 2022.
Students enjoy a visit by this therapy dog at Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers Oct. 19, 2022, just days after the school reopened following Hurricane Ian.
Volunteers load a vehicle at the Catholic Charities disaster distribution site at St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Port Charlotte Oct. 20, 2022.
Members of the Key Club from St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples help pack meals during a Meals of Hope event Oct. 22, 2022. The 50,000 meals packed will stay in Collier County following Hurricane Ian.

