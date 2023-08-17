NAPLES  |  Sounds such as the trudging of feet in the hallways, the ringing of the first bell, morning prayers, and classroom instruction, are what make up a typical school day.

However, the sounds have a new ring in each of the 15 Diocese of Venice Catholic schools as the halls are full with a combined complement of more than 6,200 students. That equates to a record enrollment for the 2023-2024 Academic Year, which began on Aug. 9, 2023.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.