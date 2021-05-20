Effective May 17, 2021:
Father Eduardo Coll to Pastor of St. Andrew Parish, Cape Coral, from Administrator of St. Andrew Parish.
Father John Fitch to Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Port Charlotte, from Administrator of St. Charles Borromeo Parish.
Father Joseph Gates to Pastor of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish, Parrish, from Administrator of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Parish.
Father Casey Jones to Pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, Naples, from Administrator of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish.
Father Rafal Ligenza to Pastor of St. Joseph Parish, Bradenton from Administrator of St. Joseph Parish.
Father Elbano Munoz to Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Bradenton, from Administrator of Sacred Heart Parish.
Father Eric Scanlan to Pastor of Incarnation Parish, Sarasota, from Administrator of Incarnation Parish.
Father Ronnie B. Sison to Pastor of Our Lady of Grace Parish, Avon Park, from Administrator of Our Lady of Grace Parish.
Father Leo Smith to Pastor of St. Finbarr Parish, Naples, from Administrator of St. Finbarr Parish.
Father Ricky Varner to Pastor of St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Cape Coral, from Administrator of St. Katharine Drexel Parish.
Effective May 31, 2021:
Father John Costello to retire as Rector of Epiphany Cathedral, Venice.
Effective June 1, 2021:
Msgr. Patrick Dubois to Rector of Epiphany Cathedral, Venice, from Parochial Vicar of Epiphany Cathedral. He will retain duties at the Diocesan Tribunal.
Father Jiobani Batista to Pastor of Our Lady Queen of Heaven, LaBelle, from Pastor of St. Margaret Parish, Clewiston.
Father Jean Woady Louis to Administrator of St. Margaret Parish, Clewiston, from Parochial Vicar of Holy Cross Parish, Palmetto.
Father Luis Pacheco to Administrator of St. Paul Parish, Arcadia, from Parochial Vicar of St. Agnes Parish and St. Elizabeth Seton, Naples.
Father Pablo Ruani, I.V.E., to Parochial Vicar of St. Leo the Great Parish, Bonita Springs, from Administrator of St. Paul Parish, Arcadia.
Father Kristian Villafana to Parochial Vicar of Holy Cross Parish, Palmetto, from Parochial Vicar of St. Leo the Great Parish, Bonita Springs.
Father Carlos Encinas to Parochial Vicar of St. Agnes Parish and St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, Naples, from Parochial Vicar of St. Peter the Apostle Parish, Naples.
