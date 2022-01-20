PORT CHARLOTTE | Father Robert (Bob) Mattingly, a longtime pastor at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Port Charlotte, died Jan. 7, 2022. He was 82.
Father Mattingly was raised in Washington, D.C. Before converting to Catholicism, he studied electrical engineering before training at the National Security Agency in computer research. He discerned a vocation to the priesthood and studied at Niagara University in Lewiston, New York, and then Loyola University and St. Mary’s Seminary and University, both in Baltimore.
He was ordained to the priesthood May 18, 1968, for the Diocese of Savannah, Georgia. He served in Catholic schools and parishes in the Savannah Diocese before entering the Benedictine Abbey in Pecos, New Mexico, where he did retreat work and coordinated the School for Spiritual Directors. It was in June 1990 that he requested assignment within the Diocese of Venice in Florida to be near his aging parents.
Within the Diocese of Venice, Father Mattingly served as parochial vicar at Epiphany Cathedral and then at Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Parish in Bradenton. He was incardinated into the Diocese of Venice Dec. 23, 1991. Father Mattingly was appointed Administrator at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish July 1, 1994, and one year later was named pastor. He served there until his retirement June 30, 2006. In his retirement, he continued to assist at parishes throughout the Central and Northern Deaneries of the Diocese of Venice. He also enjoyed reading and traveling.
A vigil prayer service will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 1441 Spear St., Port Charlotte. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m., Jan. 28, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish with Bishop Frank J. Dewane as the main celebrant.
Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him.
