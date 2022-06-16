NORTH PORT | The Diocese of Venice mourns the passing of Father Patrick C. Organ, who has served as Pastor of San Pedro Parish in North Port since 1992. Father Organ died June 9, 2022, in Sarasota after experiencing some health challenges. He was 77.
The arrangements for Father Organ include a viewing from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, June 20, at San Pedro Parish, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 21, at San Pedro Parish.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane expressed his profound sadness at the loss of Father Organ, who served in the Diocese of Venice for 39 years and was a priest for 51 years.
“Let us keep the soul of Father Patrick in our prayers. As a longtime parish priest and Pastor, Father participated in many important moments in the pastoral and sacramental life of his parishioners. Baptisms, first communions, weddings, and funerals, he was there for it all; it pained him greatly to bear witness to the sad moments of his parishioners and gave him great happiness to share in their joyous moments,” Bishop Dewane remarked. “This is what we shall remember: Father’s big heart, and his profound commitment to serving others as a priest. We will also always remember his fine sense of humor and his pride in his Irish heritage! May he rest in peace!”
Bishop Dewane also expressed his deepest condolences for the parishioners of San Pedro Parish who are also suffering from this great loss. “Know you are in my prayers during this difficult time, and may you find comfort in the knowledge that Father Patrick is now on his journey to Our Lord.”
It was on May 21, 1992, when Father Organ was appointed as Pastor of San Pedro, following four years as Pastor of Our Lady of Miraculous Medal Parish in Bokeelia (1988-1992). Under the direction of Father Organ, San Pedro Parish flourished and was well-positioned for future growth. A Parish Life Center with education space was completed in 1995, and further renovations added space for youth outreach in 2010. The Parish currently has 1,826 families.
Before his passing, Father Organ was planning to retire in August, and was looking not only to experience new adventures but also to staying involved with San Pedro Parish, a place that, after 31 years, he called his “home and family.”
Parishioners of San Pedro posted messages of condolence on social media, with some commenting how Father Organ was respected, admired and appreciated. Others fondly remembered how he would say jokes at the end of Mass, or that he always had a kind word.
Jessica Kalapati wrote, “’A good old soul’ is what I always thought of him. There are no words to express the love that myself and my family have for him.”
Marylynn Cioffi wrote, “Father Pat was one in a million! He made you want to go to church with your family! What a kind and loving man!! May he rest in eternal peace. We will miss him dearly!! He was ‘Father bunny ears’ to our girls and a part of so many special times in our family’s memories.”
Born in Ennistymon, County Clare, Ireland, in 1944, he was the eldest of five children. Having attended Ennistymon Christian Brothers Seminary and St. Kieran’s Seminary in Kilkenny, Ireland, he was ordained June 13, 1971, for the Archdiocese of Miami.
Father Organ served at Parishes in Lake Worth, Miami, Coral Springs and Hollywood. Within the Diocese of Venice (established in 1984), Father Organ served as Parochial Vicar at San Marco Parish on Marco Island, St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Port Charlotte, and then as Pastor of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish. In addition, through the years, Father also served on various Diocese of Venice boards and committees.
