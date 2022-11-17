VEN Nicole Ascension

A contractor inspects for damage a tarp on the roof of the Ascension Parish Hall on Fort Myers Beach Nov. 12, 2022. The hall was badly damaged during Hurricane Ian Sept. 28, and Hurricane Nicole caused debris to hit the roof.

 BOB REDDY | FC

SARASOTA | Winds from Hurricane Nicole peaked at 57 mph at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and gusts were reported higher through the region still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ian 43 days earlier.

Those winds on Nov. 10, 2022, were enough to cause tarps at several sites to be ripped, allowing more water into buildings which were damaged during Ian on Sept. 28.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.