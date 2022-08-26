VEn Briefs 2 glider

This St. Mary Academy fourth-grader tosses a three-hoop glider Aug. 19, 2022, in Sarasota as part of a STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math) challenge.

Gliders fly through classrooms

Fourth graders at St. Mary Academy in Sarasota had fun with their latest STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math) challenge on Aug. 19, 2022. 

Wyatt Whalen, class 2A shotput state champion and a senior at Bishop Verot Catholic High School, received his championship ring Aug. 19, 2022, in Fort Myers.
These two girls work on programming a Sphero Bolt Robot at St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral Aug. 22, 2022.

