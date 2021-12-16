Students organize food and toy drives
On Dec. 7, 2021, St. Ann Catholic School Student Council sponsored a food drive for St. Matthews House in Naples, and collected money and gathered boxes of clothes and toys for the S.O.S. Colombia Christmas Campaign for needy children in Bogota, Colombia.
Mooney Teens bring joy with lots of toys
The Cardinal Mooney chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society collected new toys to support Andrew’s Toybox in partnership with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. The donated toys by Cardinal Mooney students will benefit the 12th Judicial Circuit of Florida Guardian ad Litem Program. Donations were picked up by the Sheriff’s Department, Dec. 13, 2021. Cardinal Mooney staff and families collected gifts for 38 residents of Sunshine Meadows Nursing Home in Sarasota. Other good works included students assisting the Longboat Key Kiwanis fundraiser for the Children’s Charity Scholarship Luncheon Dec. 4, and band members performing at the University Town Center Dec. 6.
Teaching schoolmates about saints
Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School eighth graders taught fellow fifth graders about the saints Dec. 7, 2021. The two groups discussed “What do you know about saints?” or “What qualities do saints possess?” They learned how many saints did small things in service to Christ, which they could emulate in their own lives.
Naples high school hosts retreat
St. John Neumann Catholic High School hosted a DEC (Day Everyone Connects) Retreat in Naples Dec. 4-5, 2021. They welcomed Cristo Rey Catholic High School of Tampa and Immaculata LaSalle Catholic High School from Miami, which are led by Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco. The theme of this retreat was Renewal and New Life. Students took part in Mass, prayed together, and participated in a variety of spiritual exercises as well as team building activities. They also used the newly built and installed low ropes course that Neumann student Hunter Lund built on campus as his Eagle Scout project.
Students enjoy lights and sirens
St. Francis Xavier Catholic School reached out to the Fort Myers Police Department Dec. 9, 2021, to help students cross a busy intersection so they could attend an event. The department made sure they crossed in style with lights and sirens.
Pro-life club prays
On the Solemnity of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, Dec. 8, 2021, the Pro-Life Club of the Donahue Catholic Academy of Ave Maria Parish, prayed in front of the Planned Parenthood abortion facility in Fort Myers, a site they visit regularly.
