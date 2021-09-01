Diocesan principals meet
The Diocese of Venice Office of Catholic Education hosted a principal’s meeting Aug. 26, 2021, at the Epiphany Cathedral Parish Hall. Father John Belmonte, S.J., Superintendent of Catholic Education, led the meeting and updated everyone on how the start of the new academic year has been going in the Diocese and how successful the COVID-19 safety precautions have been working.
Father Jeff Puttoff, S.J., who assisted in recruiting and promoting the Step Up for Students Scholarship initiative in the Diocese, provided an update on that work which resulted in a more than 12% increase in enrollment. The principals also received updates on the implementation of a comprehensive curriculum update. Jennifer Falestiny, Diocese Director of Curriculum, spoke about training teachers in a variety of areas. Falestiny also focused on the work to expand the STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math) programs. This also included a progress report on the implementation of the robotics STREAM initiative which will include competitions starting in the fall. Bishop Frank J. Dewane joined the group for lunch.
Miss Florida 2021 grew up at Bradenton Parish
Father Mark Heuberger, Pastor of Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Bradenton, congratulated Miss Florida 2021 Leah Roddenberry during a Mass in early August and wished her luck in the 100th Miss America competition set for December. Roddenberry is a parishioner and former altar server at the Parish and graduated in 2017 from Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota. She previously attended St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton.
Students start garden
A.J. Schiep, a St. Mary Catholic Academy teacher’s assistant, engaged his students in growing a garden Aug. 26, 2021, in Sarasota. The new garden is just outside their classroom windows and the students used various gardening tools, getting their hands dirty, while preparing the soil for planting. The students will work on the garden throughout the year, following the progress and eventually eating the fresh food that grows.
Eighth graders display leadership
Eighth grade Falcon Academy students are excited to display the skills they have developed throughout their years at St. Francis Xavier. This leadership program includes journaling, discussion and feedback exercises to help eighth graders reflect on their experiences. During the year, they will explore patience, empathy, active listening, reliability, dependability, creativity, positivity, effective feedback, timely communication, team building, flexibility, risk-taking and mentoring with host teachers. For their first session Aug. 27, 2021, eighth-graders introduced themselves through activities and presentations, read aloud to students, and played a Fun Friday game while working on color recognition and turn-taking with the pre-k Falcons.
Verot offer many club opportunities
Bishop Verot Catholic High School students discovered the many club options at the Fort Myers school at the Club Fair Aug. 26, 2021. Clubs included Catholics in Action, National Honor Society, Model UN, Academic Team, Black and Gold Delegation, American Sign Language, and others that are more generalized, such as environmental, art, chess, math, creative writing, robotics, theater and debate.
Team takes part in pre-game Mass
The Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School football team took part in the traditional pre-game Mass before their opener on Aug. 26, 2021 in Sarasota celebrated by Chaplain Father Eric Scanlan. The home game was against Booker High School of Sarasota. The Mooney Cougars won 36-0.
Prayer for Safety in Hurricane Season
O God, Master of this passing world, hear the humble voices of your children.
The Sea of Galilee obeyed Your order and returned to its former quietude.
You are still the Master of land and sea. We live in the shadow of a danger over which we have no control: the Gulf, like a provoked and angry giant, can awake from its seeming lethargy, overstep its conventional boundaries, invade our land, and spread chaos and disaster.
During this hurricane season we turn to You, O loving Father. Spare us from past tragedies whose memories are still so vivid and whose wounds seem to refuse to heal with passing of time.
O Virgin, Star of the Sea, Our beloved Mother, we ask you to plead with your Son on our behalf, so that spared from the calamities common to this area and animated with a true spirit of gratitude, we will walk in the footsteps of your Divine Son to reach the heavenly Jerusalem, where a stormless eternity awaits us. Amen.
Oración para la temporada de huracanes
O Dios, Señor de este mundo pasajero, escucha la humilde voz de tus hijos.
El Mar de Galilea obedeció Tu orden y volvió a su anterior quietud.
Tu todavía eres el Señor de tierra y mar. Vivimos en la sombra del peligro sobre el cual no tenemos control; el Golfo, como un violento gigante, puede despertar de su aparente letargo, sobrepasar sus límites, invadir nuestra tierra y sembrar caos y desastre.
Durante esta temporada de huracanes acudimos a Ti, O Padre Misericordioso. Líbranos de tragedias como las pasadas que están tan vivas en nuestra memoria y cuyas heridas rehúsan ser curadas con el paso del tiempo. O Virgen, Estrella del Mar, nuestra amada Madre, te pedimos que intercedas ante tu Hijo por nosotros, para que nos libre de las calamidades comunes a esta área, y animados con un verdadero espíritu de gratitude caminemos en los pasos de tu Divino Hijo para llegar a la Jerusalén Celestial, donde una eternidad sin tormentas nos espera. Amen.
