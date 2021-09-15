School benefactor dies

Zazarino Louis Zazarino

Louis Zazarino, a supporter of St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Catholic Academy in Sarasota died Sept. 4, 2021. He was 78. A devoted parishioner of St Martha Parish in Sarasota, Zazarino took great joy in giving back. He loved dancing, horses, and cars. Those who knew him loved him for his humor, humanity, and humility. He will be dearly missed by his family and children. A social media post from St. Mary Catholic Academy stated, “His legacy as a supporter of Catholic Education will never be forgotten. The Zazarino Center of St. Martha and St. Mary will serve as a reminder of his generosity, love and support forever. May God grant him eternal rest.” A similar post was made by St. Martha Catholic School. A funeral Mass, celebrated by Bishop Frank J. Dewane, was held Sept. 9, 2021, at St. Martha Parish.

Venice CCW member named to State Board

Brenda Dolan, Immediate Past President of the Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, has been installed as President/Provincial Director-Elect Florida Council of Catholic Women Board. The new board members were installed at the province dinner Aug. 26, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. This was part of the 101st National CCW Convention. In June 2021, Dolan, of St. Therese Parish in North Fort Myers, completed a two-year term as Co-President of the Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. She was President for two 2-year terms before that. Several women from the Diocese of Venice also serve on FCCW committees, including Iris Gomez, Legislative Advocacy Co-Chair; Ellen Bachman, Our Lady of Good Counsel Co-Chair; Dolan, By Laws Committee Chair. The current Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women President is Josephine Weiss

Mass at Mooney

Bishop Frank J. Dewane, center, joined by Father Eric Scanlan, Chaplain of Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School, receives the gifts presented by students during the school Mass celebrated Sept. 14, 2021.

Election campaign relaunched

It was during the 2019-2020 election cycle that Bishop Frank J. Dewane encouraged all to take a Pledge entitled “Civilize It!” for a more enlightened political season. On Sept. 7, 2021, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops relaunched “Civilize it: A Better Kind of Politics,” to address the polarization in society. Join Catholics across the Diocese of Venice in taking the “Civilize It!” Pledge to engage individuals, families, and communities in a dialogue of bridgebuilding. Visit https://www.usccb.org/civilizeit and sign the Pledge today.

Giving back on Labor Day

Students and faculty from St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples used their Labor Day holiday to help distribute food at nearby St. Elizabeth Seton Parish. Under the portico in front of the Parish Church, the students and faculty helped to load vehicles with food for families in need. Among the helpers were four Salesian Sisters of Don Bosco, who serve at St. John Neumann, including Principal Sister Patricia Roche.

Blizzards in a jar

Kindergarteners and first graders at St. Mary Catholic Academy created their own blizzards — in a jar— during a science experiment Sept. 9, 2021. Students combined oil and water, and because oil is less dense than water, the water sinks to the bottom of a jar. When an effervescent tablet is dropped into the jar, its interaction with the water creates pressure in an upward direction, and the oil pushes it back down. This pressure exchange creates the snowstorm as the water and sodium bicarbonate in the tablet generate carbon dioxide gas, and the result is a “blizzard.” Students had a blast.

Happy Birthday Mary

On the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Sept. 8, 2021, students at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers made their own Mary statues and wrote the Blessed Virgin birthday cards.