STUDENTS LEARN FROM VETERANS
Eighth-graders at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples took part in flag training Oct. 26, 2021. Members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post showed the students how to handle the American Flag from unfolding it, raising on a flagpole, and then properly folding it afterwards.
STUDENTS AND THE WEATHER
Second-graders at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring built rain gauges using limited resources and materials Oct. 28, 2021. The gauges use the bottom of a two-liter plastic bottle to monitor the rain and temperature. This is part on an ongoing STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math) curriculum at the school.
40 DAYS FOR LIFE ENDS WITH JERICHO WALK
The fall 40 Days for Life prayer campaign to end abortion in the United States came to an end Oct. 30, 2021, with a symbolic Jericho Walk in front of the Planned Parenthood abortion facility in downtown Sarasota, as has been done for the past several years. Supporters walked silently around the building until sunset. The evening included prayers and encouragement that the battle for life does not end but continues until all unborn children are saved. The 40 Days for Life fall campaign started Sept. 22, and local vigils took place in Sarasota and Fort Myers joining similar prayer vigils at cities around the world.
FRESHMEN RETREAT HELD IN SARASOTA
CATHEDRAL CONCERT SERIES
The Epiphany Cathedral Concert Series returned Oct. 28, 2021, with a presentation from the Mirage Piano Trio, with works by Debussy, Bach and Mendelssohn. The next offering is in the planning stages. To learn more call 941-484-3505 or visit www.epiphanycathedral.org/about/events/.
RITE OF CANDIDACY
William Patrick Long and T. Gregory Dougherty received Candidacy for the Orders of Diaconate and Priesthood at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts, Oct. 27, 2021. Archbishop Timothy Broglio, Archbishop of the Military Service USA, presided over the Rite.
BISHOP WITH CMA GUILD BOARD
Leadership of the Southwest Florida Guild of the Catholic Medical Association met with Bishop Frank J. Dewane Oct. 28, 2021, at the Catholic Center in Venice. The leadership provided Bishop Dewane with its annual report on their latest activities.
LEARNING ABOUT PANTHERS
Fourth-graders from St. Ann Catholic School in Naples visited the Panther Posse at Florida Gulf Coast University in Estero to learn from wildlife experts about the endangered species native to Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.