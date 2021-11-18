Disguising turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving
Kindergartens at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers disguised turkeys in art class Nov. 11, 2021, in the hopes that it would help the turkeys to not be eaten on Thanksgiving. The young artists went all out on their designs.
Robotics team has its first test
The St. Catherine Catholic School robotics team traveled to Fort Myers Nov. 13, 2021, to participate in a robotics scrimmage “coopertitions” with other schools. The Sebring students learned the fundamentals of operating their robots through the stress of a competition as well as how to work as team.
Open house draws big crowd
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota hosted an open house of prospective students and their families Nov. 10, 2021. Current student ambassadors gave tours of the school and shared their experiences. Faculty and staff were on hand to answer any questions for the more than 140 families.
Parish hosts a Family Weekend
St. Michael Parish in Wauchula had a Family Weekend on Nov. 13-14, 2021. Each day included talks in English and Spanish for the adults and children, fun for the whole family, dinner, prayer time, the opportunity for the Sacrament of Reconciliation and Mass. Some 150 participated each day. Speakers included Alejandra Ruiz, Gregory Stearn, Andrea and Spencer McSorley, Dr. Alenjandro Carvallo and Msgr. Mark Svarczkopf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.