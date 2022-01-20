Wauchula Children’s Festival draws 118
The St. Michael Parish 2022 Children’s Festival was celebrated with 118 children from kindergarten to fifth grade. The children played games, ate ice cream, learned about our Mother Mary and loving Jesus through Mary, had the opportunity for the Sacrament of Reconciliation, attended Mass and prayed the rosary with a procession.
Electricity lesson
Third graders at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring explored different forms of energy during a lesson Jan. 13, 2022, including static electricity. As an experiment, they used balloons to illustrate how static electricity can cause some hair to stand on end.
Thanking officers
Fourth graders of St. Francis Xavier Catholic School invited members of the Fort Myers Police Department to a Law Enforcement Appreciation Day celebration Jan. 7, 2022, to thank them for their support and service. In December 2021, the officers assisted students cross a busy intersection for an outing.
