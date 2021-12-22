Experiments equal fun
On Dec. 17, 2021, sixth-graders at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers launched homemade water bottle rockets. The added benefit: Students were refreshed by the “exhaust” from the “engines,” which offered a mist of cool water on the hot and muggy day. On Dec. 14, 2021, the fourth-graders at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Schoolused knowledge about potential and kinetic energy to make a roller coaster using pool noodles and marbles.
2021 Christmas Mass times
The 2021 Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Mass times for Parishes throughout the Diocese of Venice can be found on the Diocese of Venice homepage at https://dioceseofvenice.org/2021-diocesan-parish-christmas-mass-times/. The listings are in alphabetical order by the city the Parish is located. For details on youth choirs or musical accompaniment, contact the Parish via the phone number or website listed for further information.
As a reminder, the televised Christmas Day Mass for the Homebound with Celebrant Bishop Frank J. Dewane will air for a full hour on Christmas Day. For viewers in the northern portions of the Diocese (DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee and Sarasota counties), the Mass will air at 10 a.m. on the CW Network. In the southern portions of the Diocese (Charlotte, Collier, Glades, Hendry and Lee counties), the Mass will air at 6 a.m. on WFTX-TV (FOX-4). Check your cable provider for channel listings.
The Mass will also be available on the Diocesan website at www.dioceseofvenice.org/televisedmass. Leaflet missals are available upon request by calling Gail Ardy at 941-486-4714 or by writing: TV Mass, Diocese of Venice, 1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285. For more information email ardy@dioceseofvenice.org.
Mass Celebrating Haitian Independence
Bishop Frank J. Dewane invites everyone to participate in the annual Mass celebrating the 218th Anniversary of Haitian Independence Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at St. Leo the Great Parish, 28290 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs. The 10:30 a.m. Mass, which takes place on the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, brings together the various Haitian communities within the Diocese of Venice for one celebration. Bishop Frank J. Dewane and priests serving the Haitian Catholic community of the Diocese welcome Bishop Pierre-Andre Dumas of the Diocese of d’Anse-a-Veaux and Miragoane, who will be the Principal Celebrant and Homilist. There is a reception after the Mass in the Parish Hall.
Boosterthon fun day in Port Charlotte
Students at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Port Charlotte, seen below, took part in a Boosterthon Dec. 13, 2021, which included games and competitions, such as an opportunity to put pies in the faces of Principal Tonya Peters and Vice Principal Chris Mullins.
School ‘news crew’ prepares to go livestream in 2022
The Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School Tiger Talk News Crew is in final preparations to go live starting in early 2022. The Venice-based crew performed a test run the week of Dec. 13, 2021, for the newly formed Tiger Talk.
The goal is to have the morning school announcements made available via a livestream to the school and parents from the Tiger Talk newsroom. As part of the test, students prepared their equipment and lighting and made sure the sound was working and that the image going out was in focus and clear. The news crew is learning valuable lessons on the use of technology, public speaking skills, as well as the proper use of social media.
Pets help students relax
To alleviate stress on students during exams, staff of Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers brought their pets to school Dec. 15, 2021, to help students cope. Judging by the reaction of the students, and the dogs, the mission was a success.
Naples school helps tornado victims
Having been the recipient of help following Hurricane Irma in 2017, students and faculty of St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples gave back to another community ravaged by storms. Students chose to split a collection with a local charity and to Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Owensboro, Kentucky, for disaster relief in one of the worst areas impacted by recent tornadoes.
