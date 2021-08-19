Naples Parish hosted State Knights for Conference
St. Agnes Parish in Naples hosted the 139th Supreme Convention virtually for the Florida State Council Delegation from Aug. 3-4, 2021. Father Bob Kantor, Pastor of St. Agnes, is the Knights State Chaplain. He is seen above with participants who watched the Supreme Convention as a group. While together, the State Exemplification Team conducted a ceremony Aug. 3, welcoming new Knights and elevating existing ones to the third degree, 12 in all. Father Kantor also celebrated Mass for the State delegation.
Labor Day Pig Roast
Join the Epiphany Cathedral Knights of Columbus for a Labor Day Pig roast, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Knights Hall, 512 Substation Road, Venice. Doors open at 3 p.m., dinner buffets starts at 4 p.m. Menu includes roasted pig, plantains, barbecue beans, potato salad, cole slaw, dessert, iced tea, lemonade, water. Cost is $20 per person. Beer and wine available. Credit cards accepted. Register at epiphanyknights.org or call Nancy Kraszewski at 281-814-9954.
Congreso Pro Vida
For the first time in Florida, the Archdiocese of Miami is hosting the sixth national Congreso Pro Vida at St. Thomas University Oct. 29-31, 2021. Archbishop Joseph Naumann, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, will join Archbishop Thomas Wenski for the event and will be a keynote speaker. See www.congresoprovida.org for details including registration, hotel, schedule, and speakers Simultaneous interpretation in English or Spanish will be available via headsets. For questions, contact Sylvia Jimenez at c-Jimenez@DioceseofVenice.org or call 941-412-5860.
Congreso Pro Vida
¡Ya están abiertas las inscripciones! La Arquidiócesis de Miami está organizando el 6° Congreso Pro Vida Nacional en la Universidad de St. Thomas el fin de semana del 29 al 31 de octubre de 2021 (¡primera vez en la Florida!). El arzobispo Joseph Naumann, presidente del Comité de Actividades Pro-Vida de la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de EE. UU. se unirá al arzobispo Thomas Wenski en el evento y será el orador principal. Visite www.congresoprovida.org para obtener detalles, incluido el registro, el hotel, el horario y los oradores. Interpretación simultánea de las presentaciones en inglés o español estarán disponibles a través de auriculares. Si tiene preguntas, comuníquese con Sylvia Jimenez at o al 941-412-5860 o c-Jimenez@DioceseofVenice.org.
Diocesan Marriage Conference Oct. 2
The Diocese of Venice in Florida and the St. John Paul II Foundation announce the “Together in Holiness Marriage Conference” that will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 2, 2021, at St. Agnes Parish, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples and St. Thomas More Parish, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota. The speakers are Kevin and Lisa Cotter. For more details contact Carrie Harkey at harkey@dioceseofvenice.org.
Parish hosting day of renewal for men and women
St. Agnes Parish in Naples is hosting a day of renewal given by the Parish Men’s and Women’s “WELCOME” retreat teams. Come celebrate the Parish being fully open with an incredible day of God’s love, friendship, and revitalization. The Women’s Welcome Day is Oct. 9, 2021, and the Men’s Welcome Day is Oct. 23, 2021, at the Parish, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples. Visit www.StAgnesNaples.org.
Clergy Appointments
After consultation with the Priest Personnel Board, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announced the following appointments:
Father Alexander Pince to complete his licentiate studies of moral theology at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome.
Effective Aug. 6, 2021: Father Vincent Huber to Parochial Vicar of Christ the King Parish, Sarasota.
Effective Aug. 5, 2021: Father Martin Adams, F.S.S.P, to Parochial Vicar of Corpus Christi Chapel, Naples,
Effective Aug. 2, 2021: Father Mark Harris to Parochial Vicar of St. John the Evangelist Parish, Naples.
Effective Aug. 1, 2021: Father Paul D’Angelo, as Parochial Vicar of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Parish, Sarasota, from Parochial Vicar of St. John the Evangelist Parish, Naples.
Effective Aug. 1, 2021: Father Christopher Mahowald, F.S.S.P., from Parochial Vicar of Christ the King Parish, Sarasota, to return his religious community.
Effective June 30, 2021: Father Michael Vogt, OSFS, from Parochial Vicar of St. Ann Parish, Naples, to return his religious community.
Effective July 29, 2021: Father Anthony Dorsa, F.S.S.P., from Parochial Vicar of Corpus Christi Chapel, Naples, to return his religious community.
Fort Myers, Sarasota 40 Days for Life begin Sept. 22
The Fall 40 Days for Life campaign begins worldwide Sept. 22, 2021, through Sunday, Oct. 31, including in Fort Myers and Sarasota. Prayerfully discern where God is calling you, such as sidewalk prayer, fasting, adoration. Consider the many ways in which you can participate. For information about the Fort Myers 40 Days for Life visit www.40daysforlife.com/fortmyers for location and details or to sign up. Also consider joining the monthly respect life meetings on third Wednesdays in the Parish Life Center at St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers following the 8 a.m. Mass (approximately 8:45 a.m.). All are welcome. Contact Maureen at 239-823-6800 with questions. For information about the Sarasota 40 Days for Life, go to www.40daysforlife.com/sarasota or contact Rich at 40DFLSarasota@gmail.com or 941-923-0752.
Stepping into Marriage with Children
The Diocese Office of Family Life is offering a free, half-day workshop for couples beginning or currently in a stepfamily situation that takes a realistic look at blended families and offers strategies and tools for success. The program is being offered 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 9, 2021, at St. Leo the Great Parish, 28290 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs, and 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 6, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1301 Center Road, Venice. To register https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/stepping-into-marriage-with-children.
White Mass in Naples Oct. 16
A White Mass and lecture for physicians and medical professionals will be 8:30 a.m., Oct. 16, 2021, at St. Agnes Parish, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples. A blessing of the stethoscope will also be held. Participants asked to wear their white coat. A lecture and breakfast will follow Mass in the Parish Center. The lecture — “Spiritual Leadership in a Secular Healthcare Setting” — will be presented by Paul Hiltz followed by a discussion with panelists. $50 fee per person (reduced rates for physicians in training and non-physician health professionals). Register and pay online at www.stagnesnaples.org. For information, contact Maggie Brady 239-592-1949. (1 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit)
CCW Vocation Fund fundraiser
Support and encourage future priests by contributing to the Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Vocation Fund in celebration of Priesthood Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Send a donation to the VDCCW Vocation Fund “In Honor of” the priest(s) in your Parish. To take part, send $1 for each card in addition to your donation. The extra $1 covers the cost of the “IN HONOR OF” card(s) and mailing them to you so you can deliver to your Priest(s). Your donation amount will not be revealed to the Priest(s). Send $1 plus your donation made out to “VDCCW Vocation Fund” to: Cornelia Zanetti, 5808 Gulf Drive, #204, Holmes Beach, FL 34217. For questions, email Corniez@aol.com.
Summertime and the Giving is Easy Appeal
Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice serves the most vulnerable population by feeding, housing, empowering, and striving to help those in need. The Catholic Charities Summertime and the Giving is Easy Appeal is asking for support. Donate to your choice of assistance, such as food, shelter, education or other support. Your gift will make a positive impact on those less fortunate. Visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org or mail a check to Catholic Charities,1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285.
Magnificat breakfast for women Oct. 2
The next Magnificat breakfast for women will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oct. 2, 2021, at the Holiday Inn Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, Fort Myers. Guest speaker is Peg Mengle, of St. Cecilia Parish in Fort Myers. Seating is limited. No walk-ins or payment at door. Advanced registration only. Send a $23 check, payable to Magnificat Fort Myers, to Margaret Mengle, 5017 Westminster Dr., Fort Myers, FL. 33919. Mail request must be postmarked by Sept. 22. Make a reservation at https://magnificatfortmyers.com/order-tickets/. For more information, call 239-826-7475.
Virtual Laps for Life in October
The Knights of Columbus Virtual Laps for Life will be from Oct. 2 to 9, 2021. Contributions help fund services provided to expectant mothers at no cost to them at My Choice Pregnancy Center in Sarasota Florida. There is a $30 race fee, and registration ends Oct. 9. Sign up at http://srqlapsforlife.net. For more information, contact Knights of Columbus Council 3358 Pro-Life Chair Joe Gina at 941-702-1700 or srqLapsforLife@gmail.com.
Cathedral Concert series resumes Aug. 29
The latest in the Epiphany Cathedral Concert Series, “A Night At The Opera,” will feature soprano Robyn Rocklein, tenor Russell C. Andrade and Andi Zdrava, music director, at 7 p.m., Aug. 29, 2021, Epiphany Cathedral Parish Hall, 375 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. Tickets are $25 per person and available at www.EpiphanyCathedral.org. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-484-3505.
Invitation to all widows and widowers
Come join the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish faith-sharing group for widows and widowers to grow together in holiness and the devout life through an eight-week series. The next topic will be: “Praying with the saints, our mentors in the faith.” This series will be held Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Church, 435 S. Tamimi Trail, Osprey. All welcome. For information, contact Marianne Cano at 941-966-0807/ext314 or e-mail mcano@olmc-osprey.org.
Catholic Alpha Online
Alpha Online is a course where individuals meet virtually once a week via Zoom to discuss and share ideas about faith and God in an open, caring and non-judgmental way. The Diocese of Venice English Catholic Charismatic Renewal invites you to experience Catholic Alpha online, and to hear from notable Catholic speakers. These include Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa O.F.M. Cap., longtime Preacher of the Papal Household; Dr. Mary Healy; Father John Ricardo; and Father Mike Schmitz. Each course is Monday from 7 until 8:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 13 through Nov. 29, 2021. Contact Theresa Salvo at asolotogod@gmail.com or 804-387-8282.
