Teens, parents help the needy
During a day off from school on April 18, 2022, students and parents from St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota volunteered to help pack 728 food boxes at All Faiths Food Bank in south Sarasota.
Agencies in northern counties to benefit from Giving Challenge
Diocesan Catholic schools and programs of Catholic Charities in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties will be beneficiaries of the 2022 Giving Challenge, from noon April 26 to noon, April 27, 2022. The Giving Challenge is presented by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County with giving strengthened by The Patterson Foundation. All donations made during the 24-hour Giving Challenge are unrestricted gifts to the nonprofit organization of your choice. You can visit www.givingchallenge.org to search for participating organizations. Catholic schools participating in the 2022 Giving Challenge include: Cardinal Mooney High, Incarnation, St. Mary Academy and St. Martha, all in Sarasota, St. Joseph in Bradenton, St. Charles Borromeo in Port Charlotte and Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. In addition to Catholic Charities, other organizations within the Diocese that are part of the Giving Challenge, including the St. Joseph Food Pantry, St. Vincent de Paul-St. Joseph Conference Bradenton Inc., and as the Society St. Vincent de Paul-Ss. Peter and Paul the Apostles Conference.
Really fresh salsa
The Bishop Verot Catholic High School Environmental Club members enjoyed the fruits of their labor with homemade salsa in Fort Myers April 7, 2022. Each of the ingredients were cultivated from the school garden. The results were tasty.
Treasures of the Church coming to Diocese
An Exposition of Sacred Relics will take place in several locations within the Diocese of Venice and elsewhere in Florida in May. Each evening begins at 6:30, with a presentation and teaching on relics and features the catechetical and spiritual basis for the Walk with the Saints where over 150 relics will be displayed. In the Diocese of Venice, the following dates and locations are available for all to attend: May 9, Incarnation Parish, 2929 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; May 10, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 1922 SW 20th Ave., Cape Coral; May 11, Ave Maria Parish, 5088 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria; May 12, St. Elizabeth Seton Parish, 5225 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. There is no fee to attend. For information visit www.treauresofthechurch.com.
Self reflection projects
Bryce Whalfeld, a senior at St. John Neumann Catholic High School, offers his self-reflection project on Scientium Veritatis — Senior Reflection Day. On April 19, 2022, seniors of the Naples school presented the projects that called for them to reflect upon their last four years and the growth they have experienced. Students focused on Don Bosco’s Oratory (home, school, playground and church) while showcasing important artifacts from their high school years.
Catholic athletes continue to excel
Teams from Bishop Verot Catholic High School earned both girl’s and boy’s tennis team district titles April 13, 2022, in Fort Myers. Meanwhile, the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School boy’s lacrosse team earned a district title April 15. The Mooney girl’s lacrosse team defeated the Verot girls in the district playoffs April 11.
School hosts first responders
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Port Charlotte was swarmed with various emergency response vehicles April 13, 2022, as first responders offered students a variety of public safety demonstrations. The day included a helicopter landing on the athletic field by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and visits with K-9 units. Also present were representatives from Charlotte County Fire and EMS, Charlotte County Public Safety, Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Fish and Wildlife and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
Picnic tables installed
While April 13, 2022, was a scheduled day off at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton, volunteers and the maintenance team assembled and moved 22 new picnic tables into the courtyards.
Breakfast with Bishop Joseph Coffey
The TMIY (That Man is You) Men’s Ministry of Ave Maria Parish is hosting a breakfast with Auxiliary Bishop Joseph L. Coffey of the Archdiocese of the Military Services at 8:15 a.m., May 13, 2022, in the Parish Hall at 5068 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria. Bishop Coffey will speak on “The Causes of Canonization of Military Chaplains Father (Vincent) Capodanno and Father (Emil) Kapuan.” There is no cost or registration required. For information, call Dom Micillo at 904-536-1480.
OLPH Day of Prayer in May
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center’s final Monthly Days of Prayer Retreat for the season will be Sunday, May 8, 2022, and Wednesday, May 11. The cost for each retreat is $40 and includes a continental breakfast, two conferences, lunch, adoration and Mass. The conference topics are the same for both sessions. The final group retreat for the season is the Ignatian Preached Retreat scheduled for May 20-23. The cost is $460 and includes a private room and all meals. The fall 2022 private retreat schedule is now available on the OLPH website and includes three-day, five-day and eight-day directed retreats on the beautiful campus. To learn more about each retreat and to register, visit www.olph-retreat.org or call 941-486-0233. OLPH is located at 3989 South Moon Drive, Venice.
Landmarks and Legos
St. Andrew Catholic School third-graders learned about landmarks April 6, 2022, in Cape Coral. To do this, they researched various landmarks and then, with their new Robotics programing software, used their Lego kits to bring what they learned to life. This is another example of a cross-curricular activity using STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts and Math) .
Ninth annual Marian Eucharistic Conference in May
All are invited to the ninth annual Marian Eucharistic Conference May 13 to 15 at Ave Maria University, Ave Maria. The theme is “Do Whatever He Tells You.” Featured speakers will include Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Coffey, of the Archdiocese of the Military Services, Father Larry Richards, Father Rick Martignetti, Deacon Dr. Mark Miravalle, EWTN’s Steve Ray, and Johnnette Benkovic plus music by Martin Doman and the AMU Band. In addition to the talks, the conference will include a rosary walk, Mass, Benediction and more. The cost is $180 per person and includes lodging, meals and conference fee for the weekend. For information visit www.aveconferences.com,call 239-348-4725 or email aveconferences@gmail.com.
