Seminarian instituted as an Acolyte
Congratulations to Diocese of Venice Seminarian W. Pat Long, who was among 12 instituted as an Acolyte Feb. 9, 2022, at Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Massachusetts.
The installation was presided over by Cardinal Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. The installation Mass plays an important role in the formation of the seminarians in their journey toward becoming priests.
As an acolyte, each man’s primary role will be assisting the deacon and priest during Mass. They may also serve as Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion at Mass, bring Holy Eucharist to the sick, and participate in other tasks while aiding the priest and deacon during liturgical celebrations.
Please join in praying for all of these men, but in particular Pat Long who is discerning his vocation to the priesthood for the Diocese of Venice.
Junior at Cardinal Mooney reaches scoring milestone
Jordyn Byrd, a Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School basketball player, recently reached the 1,000-point miletone in her career.
She accomplished this milestone Feb. 11, 2022, in Sarasota, during a victory which led to a regional playoff win. Jordyn also plays volleyball and in January was named 2021-2022 Gatorade Florida Volleyball Player of the Year.
She has maintained a 3.72 GPA in the classroom and will begin her senior year of high school this fall. She has already committed to continuing her athletic and academic career at the University of Texas.
Kinder surgeons’ scrub in
Future surgeons at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota showed their skills in Christina Via-Reque’s Kinder Cardiology Feb. 10, 2022. They worked on patients to practice reading, writing, colors, motor skills, sounding out words, math and more.
Soccer Dream season ends
The Donahue Catholic Academy of Ave Maria Parish boys soccer dream season came to an end with a 2-1 loss in the class 2A-region 3 quarterfinal match Feb. 9, 2022, to Bradenton Christian Academy. The Shamrocks’ Aidan Minter accounted for the only goal in the heartbreaking loss. The Shamrocks had earned a home field game by clinching a district title on Feb. 4. The team should be proud of their success and vow to do better next year.
High Schools share valentines in community
Two Diocese of Venice Catholic high schools gave back to the community Valentine’s Day. At left, during homeroom and Spanish Club, students of St. John Neumann Catholic School in Naples made cards for local assisted living facilities and the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco at the Provincial House in New Jersey. Another class took notes of where they saw love at the Naples school. At right, members of the Bishop Verot Catholic High School National Honors Society in Fort Myers hosted a Valentine’s Day celebration for clients of Special Populations in Cape Coral, a program for adults and children with intellectual disabilities which strives to promote independence.
