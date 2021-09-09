Retreat includes prayer and fun
The St. John Neumann Catholic High School Class of 2025 participated in the annual freshmen retreat Sept. 3, 2021, in Naples. It was a day of prayer, adoration, education, fun, games, trivia and food. (COURTESY)
Knights gift Bibles to students
The sixth- and seventh-graders at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton were each presented with a personal Bible, courtesy of the Knights of Columbus. Father Rafal Ligenza, St. Joseph Pastor, visited each of the classrooms and blessed the Bibles Sept. 3, 2021.
Dozens of teens donate blood
More than 60 Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School students donated blood Aug. 31, 2021, as part of a life-saving drive conducted at the Sarasota school by Suncoast Blood Centers. (COURTESY)
Parish hosts peace novena
St. Agnes Parish in Naples began a Peace Novena Sept. 3, 2021, in the lead up to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks and marking the end of the war in Afghanistan with its recent tragic consequences. The daily Peace Novena will conclude at 3 p.m., Sept. 11, in the Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road The service will include special decorations, candle lighting, scripture readings, a brief homily, intercessions, the completion of the Novena, and music, prior to the 4 p.m. Mass. The faithful were able to follow the novena through the Parish website.
