Bishop Celebrates Mass
Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass for the students at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring Oct. 18, 2021. The Mass is the latest in a series of Masses celebrated by the Bishop for students at each of the 15 Diocesan Catholic schools. During the Mass, which took place on the Feast of St. Luke the Evangelist, Bishop Dewane encouraged students to focus on developing their daily prayer life.
New Mural Completed in Naples
St. Ann Catholic School in Naples participated in the creation of a mural with artist Marcus Zotter, who created the work spanning the wall between two classrooms in the main courtyard. Included in the image are a cross, two doves, angel wings, a dolphin (the school mascot) and a beach. While the mural was being created, art students at St. Ann’s assisted in creating different aspects of the work.
Celebrating Their Chaplain's Birthday
The students at St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Catholic Academy in Sarasota sang “Happy Birthday” to Pallottine Father Fausto Stampiglia, pastor and chaplain of the schools, Oct. 15, 2021. More than 500 students gathered near the main entrance of the two schools, as Father Stampiglia was delighted by the outpouring of love from the students. As a special surprise, a wall-mounted sculpture of St. Mary and St. Martha with Jesus in Father Stampiglia’s honor was unveiled and is on permanent display outside of the front lobby of the schools.
Engineering Skills
Fifth-grade students at Donahue Academy of Ave Maria Catholic School built bridges on Oct. 14, 2021, while sixth-grade students used engineering skills to build a ballista, a trebuchet and two kinds of catapults as part of the study of medieval history.
Students Go on a Nature 'Safari'
Kindergartners at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota went on a “Nature Safari” Oct. 14, 2021, as they trekked to the front field and searched for soil, sun, butterflies, spider webs, grass, flowers and more. They then went to the pond to collect water samples, which they studied using eye-droppers, hand lenses, and mini forceps. (COURTESY)
Heading Up 'STREAM'
The Diocese of Venice Department of Education hosted its first Middle School Robotics Coaches and Teachers training seminar Oct. 15, 2021, at its Innovation and Simulation Teaching and Learning Lab at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice. Led by Jennifer Falestiny, curriculum coordinator at the Diocese of Venice in Florida, the seminar challenged teachers to build Lego robots then program them to complete various logistical and mechanical challenges on a 3D map. The seminar is part of a comprehensive training program to help teachers prepare their students for the FIRST Lego Lead Challenge in 2022. This and other competitions encompass the Diocese of Venice’s Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STREAM) strategic initiatives. (JOHN CARKEET | FC)
Parent Book Club
Timothy Shipe, a theology teacher at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School, hosted a Cougar Parent Book Club Oct. 13, 2021, in Sarasota. A large number of parents joined in to study Trent Horn’s, “Why We Are Catholic?” book. The discussions about the Faith take place in the school’s multi-media lab, and all are welcome to join. Contact tshipe@cmhs-sarasota.org. (COURTESY)
VDCCW Retreat Held
The Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women hosted a retreat Oct. 16, 2021, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. The bilingual retreat included talks from Father Janusz Jancarz, Spiritual Moderator for the VDCCW and Pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice, Father Claudio Stewart, Diocesan Director of Hispanic Ministries, and Father Thomas Heck, a retired priest of the Diocese. The women also participated in Mass, adoration and praying of the rosary. (COURTESY)
