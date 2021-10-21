Bishop Celebrates Mass

Bishop Frank J. Dewane speaks with eighth graders from St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring following a Mass on Oct. 18, 2021.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass for the students at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring Oct. 18, 2021. The Mass is the latest in a series of Masses celebrated by the Bishop for students at each of the 15 Diocesan Catholic schools. During the Mass, which took place on the Feast of St. Luke the Evangelist, Bishop Dewane encouraged students to focus on developing their daily prayer life.

New Mural Completed in Naples

mural

Artist Marcus Zotter created this mural for St. Ann Catholic School in Naples with the assistance of some students. The work which spans the wall between two classrooms in main the courtyard.

St. Ann Catholic School in Naples participated in the creation of a mural with artist Marcus Zotter, who created the work spanning the wall between two classrooms in the main courtyard. Included in the image are a cross, two doves, angel wings, a dolphin (the school mascot) and a beach. While the mural was being created, art students at St. Ann’s assisted in creating different aspects of the work.

Celebrating Their Chaplain's Birthday

chaplain

St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Catholic Academy Chaplain Pallottine Father Fausto Stampiglia is seen with a family and presented a gift as part of an Oct. 15, 2021 birthday celebration in Sarasota. The wall-mounted sculture was also presented and shows St. Mary, St. Martha and Jesus.

The students at St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Catholic Academy in Sarasota sang “Happy Birthday” to Pallottine Father Fausto Stampiglia, pastor and chaplain of the schools, Oct. 15, 2021. More than 500 students gathered near the main entrance of the two schools, as Father Stampiglia was delighted by the outpouring of love from the students. As a special surprise, a wall-mounted sculpture of St. Mary and St. Martha with Jesus in Father Stampiglia’s honor was unveiled and is on permanent display outside of the front lobby of the schools.

Engineering Skills

engineering

Students at Donahue Academy of Ave Maria Catholic School in Ave Maria work on an engineering project as part of a medieval history class on Oct. 14, 2021.

Fifth-grade students at Donahue Academy of Ave Maria Catholic School built bridges on Oct. 14, 2021, while sixth-grade students used engineering skills to build a ballista, a trebuchet and two kinds of catapults as part of the study of medieval history.

Students Go on a Nature 'Safari'

safari

Kindergartners at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota went on a Safari on Oct. 14, 2021, exploring around the campus and then inspecting their finds using eye-droppers and hand lenses.

Kindergartners at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota went on a “Nature Safari” Oct. 14, 2021, as they trekked to the front field and searched for soil, sun, butterflies, spider webs, grass, flowers and more. They then went to the pond to collect water samples, which they studied using eye-droppers, hand lenses, and mini forceps. (COURTESY)

Heading Up 'STREAM'

stream

The Diocese of Venice Department of Education hosted its first Middle School Robotics Coaches and Teachers training seminar Oct. 15, 2021 at its Innovation & Simulation Teaching & Learning Lab at Epiphany Cathedral School in Venice.

The Diocese of Venice Department of Education hosted its first Middle School Robotics Coaches and Teachers training seminar Oct. 15, 2021, at its Innovation and Simulation Teaching and Learning Lab at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice. Led by Jennifer Falestiny, curriculum coordinator at the Diocese of Venice in Florida, the seminar challenged teachers to build Lego robots then program them to complete various logistical and mechanical challenges on a 3D map. The seminar is part of a comprehensive training program to help teachers prepare their students for the FIRST Lego Lead Challenge in 2022. This and other competitions encompass the Diocese of Venice’s Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STREAM) strategic initiatives. (JOHN CARKEET | FC)

Parent Book Club

book club

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School Theology Teacher Timothy Shipe hosted a Cougar Parent Book Club on Oct. 13, 2021 in Sarasota.

Timothy Shipe, a theology teacher at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School, hosted a Cougar Parent Book Club Oct. 13, 2021, in Sarasota. A large number of parents joined in to study Trent Horn’s, “Why We Are Catholic?” book. The discussions about the Faith take place in the school’s multi-media lab, and all are welcome to join. Contact tshipe@cmhs-sarasota.org. (COURTESY)

VDCCW Retreat Held

retreat

The Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women held a retreat Oct. 16, 2021 at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

The Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women hosted a retreat Oct. 16, 2021, at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice. The bilingual retreat included talks from Father Janusz Jancarz, Spiritual Moderator for the VDCCW and Pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Venice, Father Claudio Stewart, Diocesan Director of Hispanic Ministries, and Father Thomas Heck, a retired priest of the Diocese. The women also participated in Mass, adoration and praying of the rosary. (COURTESY)

