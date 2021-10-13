e20211015_ven_briefs_3.jpg

Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School Principal Nicole Loseto and faculty members appeared on WCCF News Radio's Sunrise Charlotte County Oct. 6, 2021.

ECS Tigers on the Air

Nicole Loseto, Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School principal, and faculty members appeared on WCCF News Radio’s Sunrise Charlotte County Oct. 6, 2021. Loseto and her fellow guests promoted Epiphany’s Catholic identity, STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Arts, Engineering, Mathematics) initiatives and the Young Marines program.

e20211015_ven_briefs_1.jpg

Play Like and Champion Program Director Kristin Sheehan speak to principals, athletic directors and coaches at St. Ann Catholic School in Naples on Oct. 12, 2021.

Educators learn about athletic outreach effort

Principals, athletic directors and coaches from Diocese of Venice Catholic schools heard a presentation Oct. 12, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic School in Naples, titled “Play Like a Champion.” This is a education program aimed at encouraging character development while showing off core Catholic values in sports and being proactive in creating a positive environment for all levels. The group heard from Kristin Sheehan, Program Director, who explained how the outreach targets coaches, sport parents and athletes, teaching the positive character of sports with the aim of giving the game back to the children. St. Ann Principal Michael Buskirk shared his positive experience with implementing the “Play Like a Champion” program in his previous school and how it sets expectations and switches the current emphasis on sports from the “me” to the “we.”

e20211015_ven_briefs_2.jpg

Junior high students took part in a Youth Festival Oct. 8, 2021 at St. Michael Parish in Wauchula.

Parish hosts youth festival

St. Michael Parish in Wauchula hosted 75 junior high students for a daylong festival Oct. 8, 2021, with a theme: “Whatever I did for the one of these least brothers of mine, you did for me” (Mt 25:40). The day included Mass, confessions, prayer time, talks, food, games and fun.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.