STUDENTS VOLUNTEER AT LOCAL SOUP KITCHEN
Junior girls at the Donahue Academy of Ave Maria Catholic School took part in a Nov. 5, 2021, service day volunteering at the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen at Guadalupe Social Services of Catholic Charities in Immokalee. The students set the dining room, served the food and washed the dishes learning valuable lessons about giving back and seeing first-hand the need for poor in the community some 10 miles for their home.
STUDENTS MOURN CLASSMATE
Bishop Verot Catholic High School students, faculty and family gathered Nov. 3, 2021, in the Senior Courtyard for a candlelight prayer vigil to remember one of their community. In celebration of senior Juan Roa, who died unexpectedly, the vigil included students sharing stories of Juan and the impact he had on so many lives. On All Soul’s Day, Nov. 2, the entire student body, along with members of the Roa family, took part in a Mass in his memory.
MARKETING WORKSHOP
The Diocese of Venice Department of Education hosted a Catholic Schools marketing and development collaboration event and workshop Nov. 8, 2021, at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice. Some 30 school representatives took part in the day that included sharing best practices, learning new strategies and brainstorming on how to continue to work together. The workshop was presented by John Carkeet, Department of Education Marketing Coordinator. Father John Belmonte, SJ, Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Education, was also present and encouraged that continuing to build the Catholic culture must be a large part of any marketing and development plan.
SCHOOL HOSTS FALL FESTIVAL
St. Ann Catholic School in Naples hosted a fall festival Nov. 6, 2021, staffed by the school PTA. The day included fun activities and good food.
KNIGHTS SOCCER CHALLENGE
Three St. Joseph Catholic School students in Bradenton won awards at the Knights of Columbus State Soccer Challenge Nov. 6, 2021, in Melbourne. Connor and Karol placed second in the state in their age division, and Cooper placed third in state.
3-YEAR-OLDS DIG FOR DINOSAURS
The pre-kindergarten-3 children at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota played junior paleontologists Nov. 3, 2021, during a dino dig. They dug through a packed sand pit for “dino bones” and then tried to assemble a “full-sized” dinosaur.
TOP HORSEMANSHIP
Alexa Dahl, a junior at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples for won the 2021 World Championship for American Saddlebred in the 17 and under Three Gated Country Pleasure Division, which she won with her mount CH Undulata’s Satchmo Aug. 27, 2021 at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. The fair is the host to the World Championships and the pair made two top notch performances in to claim the title of Junior Exhibitor Country Pleasure 14-17 World’s Champion and World’s Champion of Champions.
