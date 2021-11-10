e20211112_ven_briefs_5.jpg

Students from Donahue Academy of Ave Maria Catholic School receive instructions before gaining service hours helping at the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen in Immokalee on Nov. 5, 2021. The students helped served food and set up and clean the dining room at the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc. facility.

STUDENTS VOLUNTEER AT LOCAL SOUP KITCHEN

Junior girls at the Donahue Academy of Ave Maria Catholic School took part in a Nov. 5, 2021, service day volunteering at the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen at Guadalupe Social Services of Catholic Charities in Immokalee. The students set the dining room, served the food and washed the dishes learning valuable lessons about giving back and seeing first-hand the need for poor in the community some 10 miles for their home.

e20211112_ven_briefs_3.jpg

Bishop Verot Catholic School students, faculty and family participate in a candlelight vigil for Juan Roa on Nov. 3, 2021 in Fort Myers. Roa died unexpectedly earlier in the week.

STUDENTS MOURN CLASSMATE

Bishop Verot Catholic High School students, faculty and family gathered Nov. 3, 2021, in the Senior Courtyard for a candlelight prayer vigil to remember one of their community. In celebration of senior Juan Roa, who died  unexpectedly, the vigil included students sharing stories of Juan and the impact he had on so many lives. On All Soul’s Day, Nov. 2, the entire student body, along with members of the Roa family, took part in a Mass in his memory.

e20211112_ven_briefs_7.jpg

John Carkeet, Diocese of Venice Department of Education Marketing Coordinator, leads a training workshop for school leaders on Nov. 8, 2021 at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice.

MARKETING WORKSHOP

The Diocese of Venice Department of Education hosted a Catholic Schools marketing and development collaboration event and workshop Nov. 8, 2021, at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice. Some 30 school representatives took part in the day that included sharing best practices, learning new strategies and brainstorming on how to continue to work together. The workshop was presented by John Carkeet, Department of Education Marketing Coordinator. Father John Belmonte, SJ, Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Education, was also present and encouraged that continuing to build the Catholic culture must be a large part of any marketing and development plan.

e20211112_ven_briefs_6.jpg

The ticket booth at the St. Ann Catholic School Fall Festival on Nov. 6, 2021 in Naples.

SCHOOL HOSTS FALL FESTIVAL

St. Ann Catholic School in Naples hosted a fall festival Nov. 6, 2021, staffed by the school PTA. The day included fun activities and good food.

e20211112_ven_briefs_1.jpg

These three St. Joseph Catholic School students medaled in the age divisions at the Knights of Columbus State Soccer Challenge on Nov. 6, 2021 in Melbourne, Florida.

KNIGHTS SOCCER CHALLENGE

Three St. Joseph Catholic School students in Bradenton won awards at the Knights of Columbus State Soccer Challenge Nov. 6, 2021, in Melbourne. Connor and Karol placed second in the state in their age division, and Cooper placed third in state.

e20211112_ven_briefs_4.jpg

These pre-kindergarten-3 students dig for “dino bones” in a temporary excavation site at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota on Nov. 3, 2021.

3-YEAR-OLDS DIG FOR DINOSAURS

The pre-kindergarten-3 children at St. Martha Catholic School in Sarasota played junior paleontologists Nov. 3, 2021, during a dino dig. They dug through a packed sand pit for “dino bones” and then tried to assemble a “full-sized” dinosaur.

e20211112_ven_briefs_2.jpg

St. John Neumann Catholic High School junior Alex Dahl is seen riding her mount CH Undulata's Satchmo in an undated photo. The duo won the 2021 World Championship for American Saddlebred in the 17 and under Three Gated Country Pleasure Division on Aug. 27, 2021 at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville, Kentucky.

 

TOP HORSEMANSHIP

Alexa Dahl, a junior at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples for won the 2021 World Championship for American Saddlebred in the 17 and under Three Gated Country Pleasure Division, which she won with her mount CH Undulata’s Satchmo Aug. 27, 2021 at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. The fair is the host to the World Championships and the pair made two top notch performances in to claim the title of Junior Exhibitor Country Pleasure 14-17 World’s Champion and World’s Champion of Champions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.