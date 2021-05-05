Naples artist honored
Thomas Lund, a student of St. John Neumann Catholic High School, took second prize in the 2021 Collier County High School Art Competition hosted by the Marco Island Center for the Arts. The honor was announced on April 27, 2021. Thomas submitted a drawing of St. Mother Teresa for the competition. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Dispensation from obligation to attend Mass ended May 1, 2021
As Bishop Frank J. Dewane continues to listen to public health data and hear from Priests and Parishioners about their experiences at Diocesan Parishes, the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass was lifted in the Diocese of Venice beginning May 1, 2021. For a letter from Bishop Dewane and the revised guidelines updating Parish safety protocols which includes the need to continue to wear masks at Mass, as well as at all Diocesan and Parish activities, visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/offices/daily-resources/diocese-of-venice-responds-to-novel-coronavirus-covid19/ for English and for Spanish, visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/offices/offices-departments/hispanic-apostolate/.
Eighth annual Marian Eucharistic Conference
All are invited to the eighth annual Marian Eucharistic Conference at Ave Maria University from May 14 to May 16, 2021. Featured speakers will include Dr. Mark Miravalle, John Paul II Chair of Mariology; Franciscan University of Steubenville; Kathleen Beckman, author and president of Foundation of Prayer for Priests; Dr. Edward Sri, theologian, author, and co-founding leader of FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students); and Roy Shoeman, speaker and author of “Salvation is from the Jews” and “Honey from the Rock.” Visit www.aveconferences.com to register for this event. Lodging and meals available. For more information call 239-348-4725 or email aveconferences@gmail.com.
Stepping into Marriage with Children
The difficulties of parenting and stepparenting can lead to a higher rate of second marriages failing. A free half day workshop, organized by the Diocese Office of Family Life, entitled “Stepping into Marriage with Children” is designed for those couples beginning or currently in a stepfamily situation. The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, May 15, 2021, at Our Lady of Light Parish, 19680 Cypress View Drive, Fort Myers. This workshop takes a realistic look at blended families and offers strategies and tools to meet unique challenges. There is no cost to attend but registration is required at https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/stepping-into-marriage-with-children. Contact Carrie Harkey at harkey@dioceseofvenice.org or 941-484-9543.
Year of the Family
On March 19, 2021, the fifth anniversary of the Apostolic Exhortation Amoris Laetitia on the joy and beauty of familial love, Pope Francis inaugurated the year “Amoris Laetitia Family,” which will conclude June 26, 2022, on the occasion of the next World Meeting of Families in Rome. When announced, the Dicastery said in a statement, “The Pandemic experience has highlighted the central role of the family as the domestic Church and has shown the importance of community ties between families.” To learn more about the effort and the initiatives occurring in the Diocese of Venice during this commemorative year visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/year-of-the-family/.
Diocesan CCW Convention June 4-5
The Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women 34th Annual Convention, with a theme of “What have you done for the least of my people?” (Mt 25:40), will be June 4-5, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1301 Center Road, Venice. The cost of the two-day convention is $75, or $65 for one day (lunch included). Each day will include personal development time, dynamic speakers and workshops, as well as providing the opportunity to meet women from around the Diocese along with the President of the Florida Council of Women. For registration information, contact Bernadette Raftery at 704-968-9580 or raffs2@mindspring.com or Ellen Bachman at 941-721-7393 or pennyln99@aol.com. Register by May 25.
Charismatic Renewal Pentecost Celebration
The Diocese of Venice English Charismatic Renewal will hold a Pentecost Celebration from 2:30-5 p.m., May 23, 2021, at Sacred Heart Parish, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. The event will include praise and worship as well as Mass. No registration is required. For more information, email info@dvccr.org or contact Renee Mazaron at 419-343-1604.
Cheer team wins competition
The Incarnation Catholic School Cheer Team from Sarasota took the National Champion and Grand Champion titles at the Crown Cheer and Dance Small Gym Nationals held May 1, 2021, at the Bradenton Convention Center. Although finding practice time leading up to this competition was a challenge, team prevailed. (COURTESY)
Prayer service at Catholic Center honors Mary
As May is a month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, Bishop Frank J. Dewane led a prayer service in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary for the staff of the Diocese of Venice Catholic Center on May 3, 2021. The prayer service took place in the entrance lobby where a statue of the Blessed Virgin is on display. In addition to prayers, the staff also sang two songs in honor of Our Lady.(COURTESY)