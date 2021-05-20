Wear red on Pentecost Sunday
The great feast that marks the birth of the Christian Church by the power of the Holy Spirit, Pentecost Sunday, is May 23, 2021. Pentecost means “50th day” and is celebrated 50 days after Easter. Red is the liturgical color for this day and the Faithful are encouraged to wear red to Mass that day. Red is symbolic of the love of the Holy Spirit and recalls the tongues of fire in which the Holy Spirit descended on the apostles that first Pentecost. The color red also reminds us of the blood of the martyrs. These are the believers of every generation who by the power of the Holy Spirit hold firm to the true faith, even at the cost of their lives.
Diocesan CCW Convention June 4-5
The Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women’s 34th Annual Convention, with a theme of “What have you done for the least of my people?” (Mt 25:40), will be held June 4-5, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1301 Center Road, Venice. The cost of the two-day convention is $75, or $65 for one day (lunch included). Each day will include personal development time, dynamic speakers and workshops, as well as providing the opportunity to meet women from around the Diocese along with the President of the Florida Council of Women. For registration information, contact Bernadette Raftery at 704-968-9580 or raffs2@mindspring.com or Ellen Bachman at 941-721-7393 or pennyln99@aol.com. Register by May 25.
Religious Freedom Week coming soon
Solidarity in Freedom takes place from June 22 to 29. The Week begins with the feast of Ss. John Fisher and Thomas More, ends with the Solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul and includes the feast of the Nativity of St John the Baptist. During Religious Freedom Week, Catholics are encouraged to pray and act each day for religious freedom. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Pray-Reflect-Act Series aims to help Catholics build solidarity with people of faith who are persecuted and find strength to carry out the mission of the Church here in the United States. For resources and reflections each day of this week, visit https://www.usccb.org/committees/religious-liberty/religious-freedom-week.
Verot Gifts of Christ Art Show winners announced
Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers announced the winners of its first-ever Gifts of Christ Art Show May 11, 2021. The Gifts of Christ is a Diocesan-wide Catholic Schools initiative to integrate Catholic values and virtues into the curriculum including in the Arts. Best in show, Cameron Schockling; first place, Kerry Dowdle; second place, Tanner Filla; third place, Ainsleigh Ellis; Principal’s Award, Camila Luna; honorable mentions, Anna Latell, Ava Lewis and Bridget Holbreck.
