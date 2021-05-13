Catholic Schools receive Year of St. Joseph plaque
Diocese of Venice Catholic schools were recently presented with a three-dimensional St. Joseph plaque courtesy of Bishop Frank J. Dewane as part of the ongoing celebration of the “Year of St. Joseph.” Teaching the lessons of St. Joseph, Protector of the Universal Church, has been a priority in the Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Venice for the past year. The schools took part in a St. Joseph Devotional Project to introduce the devotion and to strengthen Catholic culture in each of the Diocesan schools. Bishop Dewane marked the Solemnity of St. Joseph, March 19, 2021, by celebrating Mass at St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton with invited guests and winners of the Devotional Project Art Contest. The Mass was livestreamed and at its conclusion the Bishop led the students (both in person and viewing online) in the Act of Consecration to the Most Chaste Heart of St. Joseph.
Wear red on Pentecost Sunday
The great feast that marks the birth of the Christian Church by the power of the Holy Spirit, Pentecost Sunday, is May 23. Pentecost means “50th day” and is celebrated 50 days after Easter. Red is the liturgical color for this day and the Faithful are encouraged to wear red to Mass that day. Red is symbolic of the love of the Holy Spirit and recalls the tongues of fire in which the Holy Spirit descended on the apostles that first Pentecost. The color red also reminds us of the blood of the martyrs. These are the believers of every generation who, by the power of the Holy Spirit, hold firm to the true faith even at the cost of their lives.
New dean for Ave Maria Law
The Ave Maria School of Law in Naples recently announced that John Czarnetzky, a professor of law at the University of Mississippi, will become the new dean of the law school effective June 1, 2021. In addition to teaching courses at the University of Mississippi School of Law, Czarnetzky also works as a legal advisor to the Holy See’s Mission to the United Nations, and has represented the Holy See in various negotiations and in international treaties. Czarnetzky also is a lay Dominican and a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was unanimously selected for the position by the school’s board of governors. Czarnetzky replaces Kevin Cieply, who resigned at the end of February due to personal reasons.
English Catholic Charismatic Renewal
The Diocese of Venice English Charismatic Renewal will hold a Pentecost Celebration May 23, 2021, beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. No registration is required. For information, email info@dvccr.org or contact Renee Mazaron at 419-343-1604. Bring your prayer group banner and stand to the event.
Diocesan CCW Convention
The Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women’s 34th Annual Convention, with a theme of “What have you done for the least of my people?” (Mt 25:40), will be held June 4 and June 5, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1301 Center Road, Venice. The cost of the two-day convention is $75, or $65 for one day (lunch included). Each day will include personal development time, dynamic speakers and workshops, as well as providing the opportunity to meet women from around the Diocese along with the President of the Florida Council of Women. For registration information, contact Bernadette Raftery at 704-968-9580 or raffs2@mindspring.com or Ellen Bachman at 941-721-7393 or pennyln99@aol.com. Register by May 25.
St. Martha golf team league champs
St. Martha Catholic School Golf Team finished an undefeated season May 5, 2021. The Sarasota team capped off their season with a six-shot victory to earn the League Championship.
Updated Catholic Charities food pantry hours
The hours have been updated for the Catholic Charities efforts toward food distribution at the following times and locations:
• Guadalupe Social Services — 211 South 9th Street, Immokalee. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon. The Soup Kitchen dining room is now open daily for dine-in and meals-to-go.
• Judy Sullivan Center — 3174 Tamiami Trail E., Naples. Monday-Friday, 1:30-3:30 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
• St. Margaret Parish — 208 Dean Duff Street, Clewiston. Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon.
• Bonita Springs — 28360 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs. Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Elizabeth K. Galeana Pantry — 4235 Michigan Ave. Link, Fort Myers. Friday, 9 a.m.-noon.
• St. Paul Parish — Parish Hall, 1208 E Oak Street, Arcadia. Fridays, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Circus Chaplain dies at 75
Sarasota | Father George “Jerry” Hogan, the national Circus Chaplain, and who served seasonally at St. Martha Parish in Sarasota, died May 5, 2021, in Massachusetts at the age of 75.
Father Hogan, a priest of the Archdiocese of Boston for 46 years, served for three decades as the national “Circus Chaplain” under the direction of U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Secretariat of Cultural Diversity’s Subcommittee on the Pastoral Care of Migrants, Refugees and Travelers (PCMRT). Bishop Frank J. Dewane is the Episcopal Liaison of the PCMRT.
As part of his service as national “Circus Chaplain,” Father Hogan was affiliated with St. Martha Parish in downtown Sarasota, which was designated as the “National Circus Parish” by the PCMRT. Splitting his time between his home in Massachusetts and Sarasota, Father was frequently on the road ministering to different circus troupes and performers.
Born April 13, 1946 in Woburn, Massachusetts, he studied at St. John’s Seminary in Brighton, Massachusetts, and was ordained to the priesthood May 18, 1974, for the Archdiocese of Boston. It was in 1990 when he was approached to assist in the “Circus Ministry,” and Father Hogan often returned to St. Martha and served as host for the annual gathering of PCMRT pastoral workers each January. Since 2013, Father Hogan spent several months each winter assisting at St. Martha before returning to Massachusetts.
A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated May 10, 2021, at St. Michael Parish in North Andover, with burial following at Calvary Cemetery, Woburn. St. Martha Parish will have a Memorial Mass for Father Hogan at 10:30 a.m., May 22, 2021.
Woman receives lay Franciscan honor
Marie Rizzi, of Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Lakewood Ranch, is the winner of the 2021 Franciscan Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation Award, from the Secular Franciscan Order Five Franciscan Martyrs Region (Florida, Alabama and South Georgia). Rizzi practices Catholic social justice daily by feeding the hungry, shopping for the homebound, calling to see if people need company or a ride to an appointment. She has directed her Parish efforts to support Casa San Juan Bosco Farmworker Housing of Catholic Charities in Arcadia.
In addition, she is active in devising ways to involve youth in Parish outreach. Rizzi was presented the award at the Five Franciscan Martyrs Region Annual Meeting in Winter Park May 7, 2021.
Catholic Charities Collection
The Bishop Verot Catholic High School National Honor Society members collected needed items for the Fort Myers Food Pantry of Catholic Charities in early May 2021. The collection included more than 750 diapers, socks, toothbrushes and soap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.