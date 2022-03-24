Donated ultrasound blessed
A new ultrasound machine donated by the Knights of Columbus Council 14202 of St. Agnes Parish in Naples was blessed March 21, 2022, at the Community Pregnancy Clinics Inc. Father Bob Kantor, Pastor of St. Agnes, and Father Michael Orsi, Parochial Vicar of St. Agnes, both seen at left, presided over the blessing. It is noted that more than 90% of women who see their babies on an ultrasound choose life. The machine is the latest model and is courtesy of a nationwide initiative of the Knights of Columbus which matches the contributions of local Council in purchasing the latest machines for Pro-Life clinics.
Team GPA tops region
The St. John Neumann Catholic High School Celtic Boys Basketball Team in Naples finished the season with a team GPA of 3.74, which is No. 1 in the Florida High School Athletic Association 2A classification and the third best team GPA in Florida.
Hardee County group takes part in 40 Days for Life
Members of the St. Michael Parish Council of Catholic Woman and Faith Formation Group from Wauchula traveled March 15, 2022, to Sarasota to pray to end abortion at the Planned Parenthood facility as part of the 40 Days for Life spring prayer campaign. The group was present during the day abortions are done at the facility, and prayed for the mothers and babies who are victims of abortion.
The spring 40 Days for Life peaceful prayer campaign is taking place in Sarasota and Fort Myers through April 10. All are encouraged to spend at least one hour in prayer for life during Lent. Contact your Parish Life Coordinator for specific information about your Parish’s commitment days. For information about the local 40 Days for Life, go to www.40daysforlife.com/sarasota or www.40daysforlife.com/fortmyers.
Naples students do well at Model UN conference
The St. John Neumann Catholic High School Model UN students from Naples took part in the National High School Model United Nations Conference in New York City the week of March 18, 2022. Under the direction of their advisor, Cindy Brewer, the Neumann team placed third for research and presentation out of 135 teams from around the world. In addition, Hunter Lund and Alessio Cirino’s committee placed third out of the 70 committees in their field. This immersive experience in the world of international affairs, problem solving, and diplomacy was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the students. The National High School Model UN is known for its diverse, talented attendees, highly engaging debates, and academically rigorous material. The Naples students were able to attend meetings with the diplomatic representatives of the countries they represented, as well as other UN and Non-Government Organization (NGO) leaders for dynamic question and answer sessions.
Digestive system lesson
Katy Wallis, a professor at State College of Florida, led fifth-graders from St. Joseph Catholic School in Bradenton through an interactive lesson on the digestive system March 18, 2022. Students used plastic bags filled with various items to get a “feel” for how the digestive system, including the stomach, works.
Diocesan-wide opportunity for Sacrament of Reconciliation coming soon
As the Lenten Season progresses, the precept of confessing grave sins and receiving Holy Communion at least once during the Lenten Season merits a reminder to all. To facilitate this requirement, every Parish in the Diocese of Venice will be open with a confessor present from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 8, and from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 9.
Check with your local Parish for additional confession times or the availability of a Penance Service. These opportunities are made available so that the faithful may find ample opportunity to receive God’s Mercy in the Sacrament of Reconciliation during the Lenten Season.
Synod Listening Sessions ongoing
The Listening Sessions for the Diocesan Phase of “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission,” continues through May. At the invitation of Bishop Frank J. Dewane the faithful are encouraged to be prepared to answer the fundamental concept of what the Holy Spirit is saying to the Church today.
The in-person Listening Sessions are 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The remaining Sessions are as follows:
Monday, March 28, St. John the Evangelist Parish, 625 111th Ave. N., Naples (English);
Monday, May 9, St. Catherine Parish, 820 Hickory St., Sebring (English/Spanish);
Monday, May 16, St. Agnes Parish, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples (English);
Monday, May 23, Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish, 355 S. Bridge St., LaBelle (English/Spanish);
(NEW) Virtual session from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, May 25.
To register for a Listening Session or the Virtual Session, visit https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/2022-synod-listening-sessions. Email synod@dioceseofvenice.org for any questions or comments regarding the Listening Sessions.
Holocaust survivor shares story
Heinz Wartski, a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor and Korean War veteran, shared his story with Bishop Verot Catholic High School students March 15, 2022, in Fort Myers.
Wartski grew up with his parents and two siblings in Danzig, which at the time was a former free city-state between Poland and Germany, but was annexed by Germany in 1939. That same year, he and his family escaped to Italy and later joined the partisan resistance in the Appenine Mountains in Italy. “We were a minority in every nation in which we lived, and we were therefore easy targets for any government in need of scapegoats.”
His family survived until liberation in 1945. Heinz and his family immigrated to the United States in 1949. He and his wife, Hella, a fellow Holocaust survivor, have two children. He currently resides in Naples and volunteers with the Holocaust Museum of Southwest Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.