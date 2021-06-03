Ave Maria University 12th annual youth conference
All high school age youth from incoming freshman to outgoing seniors are invited to join us for the 12th Annual Ave Maria University Youth Conference “FEARLESS” July 9-11. This incredible weekend will be full of faith, fellowship, music, and great speakers. The special rate for this year’s conference is only $130 per person and includes lodging, meals, and conference fee plus a t-shirt Call or email 239-348-4725 or aveconferences@gmail.com or visit us at www.aveconferences.com.
2021 Marriage Preparation Retreats
The Diocesan Office of Family Life is offering “Day of Reflection” retreats for couples preparing for the Sacrament of Marriage. A specially prepared volunteer team of married couples and a priest will share their experiences and information with the intention of enabling couples to be more aware of the privileges and responsibilities of marriage.
The retreats in English are from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the following Saturdays: Aug. 7, and Nov. 13.
Visit https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/marriage-preparation-retreat-2021 to register for the English retreats. Retreats in Spanish take place: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 7 and Oct. 30 at St. Jude Parish, 3930 17th Street, Sarasota, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 14 and Dec. 4, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, 355 S. Bridge Street, LaBelle.
To register for a St. Jude retreat date contact the parish at 941-955-3934. Visit https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/retiro-de-formacion-matrimonial. to register for a retreat at Our Lady Queen of Heaven. For information, call Carrie Harkey at 941-484-9543 ext. 3019.
Religious Freedom Week coming soon
Solidarity in Freedom takes place from June 22 to 29, beginning with the feast of Sts. John Fisher and Thomas More, and ending with the solemnity of Sts. Peter and Paul. It includes the feast of the Nativity of St. John the Baptist. During Religious Freedom Week, Catholics are encouraged to pray each day for religious freedom.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Pray-Reflect-Act Series helps Catholics build solidarity with people of faith who are persecuted and find strength to carry out the mission of the Church here in the United States. For resources and reflections each day of this week, visit https://www.usccb.org/committees/religious-liberty/religious-freedom-week.
