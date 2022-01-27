Ven brief invisible ink

Students at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring attempt to create invisible ink Jan. 20, 2022, as part of a history project.

History and Science lesson

Middle school students in American history at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring completed a STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts, Math) project Jan. 20, 2022, which focused on the history of the Revolutionary War and the chemistry behind the Culper Spy Ring, which used invisible ink.

Eighth-graders from several Diocesan Catholic schools take part in a retreat Jan. 19, 2022, at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota.

 

High school hosts eighth-graders

Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School hosted more than 130 eighth-graders from its partner schools, St. Mary Catholic Academy, St. Martha and Incarnation, each in Sarasota, and St. Joseph in Bradenton for a Jan. 19, 2022, retreat displaying student life at Cardinal Mooney. High schoolers led the eighth-graders in prayer, games and team building exercises. Throughout the day, the boys and girls were separated into smaller groups and given the opportunity to ask their hosts questions about the school.

This is not a photo of an elderly person but students at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples who took part in a Jan. 21, 2022, 100th Day of School dress-down day.

100th DAY

St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples celebrated its 100th day of classes Jan. 21, 2022, with a “dress like you are 100 years old” dress-down day for a donation of 100 cents. All proceeds were donated to the Golden Gate Senior Center run by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Venice, Inc.

A student from St. Ann Catholic School in Naples draws the moon phases from the icing of Oreo cookies Jan. 19, 2022.

OREO MOON PHASES

On Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic School in Naples, students used Oreo cookies to learn about the phases of the moon. This edible prop was easily handled by the students to match the different phases of the moon by splitting apart the two sides of the cookie and removing some of the icing.

