Last chance to register for Oct. 22 Diocesan Marriage Conference

The “Together in Holiness” Marriage Conference will be presented in partnership with the Diocese of Venice Office of Family Life and the St. John Paul II Foundation Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. John XXIII Parish, 13060 Palomino Lane, Fort Myers. All Catholic married and engaged couples are welcome. Grow together in holiness, learn to form children in the Catholic Faith, and witness dynamic presentations. The day will include Mass, and on-site childcare will be provided. Contact Carrie Harkey at harkey@dioceseovenice.org. To register for the conference , visit https://forlifeandfamily.org/events/th22-vnfl/.

