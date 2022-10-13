Last chance to register for Oct. 22 Diocesan Marriage Conference
The “Together in Holiness” Marriage Conference will be presented in partnership with the Diocese of Venice Office of Family Life and the St. John Paul II Foundation Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. John XXIII Parish, 13060 Palomino Lane, Fort Myers. All Catholic married and engaged couples are welcome. Grow together in holiness, learn to form children in the Catholic Faith, and witness dynamic presentations. The day will include Mass, and on-site childcare will be provided. Contact Carrie Harkey at harkey@dioceseovenice.org. To register for the conference , visit https://forlifeandfamily.org/events/th22-vnfl/.
Retired priest dies in Avon Park
Father Leo Frechette, who was a retired priest that assisted at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Avon Park since 2007, died at the age of 93 in Sebring on Oct. 5, 2022. Father Frechette was ordained to the priesthood on June 4, 1955, and was a priest of the Diocese of Manchester, New Hampshire, where he served for 40 years until retiring in 1995. A Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by Bishop Frank J. Dewane, was held Oct. 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Grace.
Diocesan Rosary Congress a success
The 2022 Diocesan Rosary Congress was a huge success, even with Hurricane Ian causing a few Parishes to cancel or alter their participation. Initially, 19 Parishes were registered to offer a 24-hour period of Eucharistic Adoration, hourly praying of the rosary and the celebration of the Mass.
Diocesan Evangelization Director James Gontis said that while five of 19 Parishes were forced to cancel their participation because of Ian, the balance enthusiastically stayed a part of the Congress. “It was a beautiful outpouring of Faith at each location,” Gontis said, noting several had large groups while others ensured that each hour of the 24 was covered by at least one person.
