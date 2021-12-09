Beach trash to meaningful art
The St. John Neumann Catholic High School creative arts entered a project into a competition hosted by Community School of Naples that aimed to encourage all students to be both creative and more environmentally responsible. Using the theme “Preserving Our Oceans,” the students of Cindy Brewer’s class spent over a month collecting trash and transforming it into “A Window to the Sea.”
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT
Traditions continued when Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers hosted second and third graders from St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral and St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers on Dec. 2, 2021. They were there to create Christmas crafts, gingerbread houses, and Christmas cookies.
Annual walk for Life a success
The annual St. Agnes 5K Walk for Life was in person and a success this year in Naples Nov. 20, 2021. The purpose is to promote a respect for life message and raising funds for pro-life causes that encourage healthy living (body and soul). Among the walkers was the Pastor, Father Bob Kantor. The 2020 event was a virtual walk.
SERVICE RETREAT
Eighth-graders of St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Catholic Academy in Sarasota had a retreat day Dec. 3, 2021, where they spent time in service to Caritas, Casa Santa Marta, Bethesda House and Resurrection House. Donations helped to provide 120 blessing bags for the homeless and restock food pantries of three ministries. More than 350 pairs of socks, scarves and gloves were donated to five local charities, some 144 “St. Nicholas Gift Bags” were set for Parish students and 130 gift certificates were provided to residents of Casa Santa Marta.
St. Joseph statue
As part of a continuing devotion to St. Joseph, the faithful of St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers have a newly blessed statue of the Saint holding the hand of the Child Jesus. The statue is in the Memorial Garden and the blessing took place Nov. 28, 2021. The original idea was from the Parish Women’s Guild to have a statue in connection to the Year of St. Joseph. The generosity of the faithful made the idea a reality in a ceremony presided over by Father Robert Tabbert, Pastor of St. John XXIII.
