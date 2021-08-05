Year of St. Joseph
On the Solemnity of St. Joseph, March 19, 2020 Bishop Frank J. Dewane, in the context of the Coronavirus, consecrated the Diocese of Venice to the care and protection of Saint Joseph, and announced a Year of Saint Joseph. Pope Francis recently dedicated a “Year of St. Joseph” therefore, the Diocesan celebration will continue through Dec. 8, 2021. St. Joseph, often referred to as the Protector, can be our protector during these troubling times. A nine-day Novena to St. Joseph is included, and can be prayed any time throughout the year. The novena and other resources can be found at https://dioceseofvenice.org/a-year-of-st-joseph.
Marriage prep for couples over 55
The Office of Family Life is offering a one-day marriage prep seminar for those couples over 55 years of age preparing for marriage or convalidation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 28, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes. 1301 Center Road, Venice. A specially prepared volunteer team share their experiences and information with the intention of enabling couples to be more aware of the privileges and responsibilities of marriage. Pre-registration is required. Register online at: https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/two-become-one.
Summertime and the Giving is Easy Appeal
Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice serves the most vulnerable population by feeding, housing, empowering, and striving to help those in need. The Catholic Charities Summertime and the Giving is Easy Appeal is asking for support. Donate to your choice of assistance, such as food, shelter, education or other support. Your gift will make a positive impact on those less fortunate. Visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org or mail a check to Catholic Charities,1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285.
Food distribution within Diocese
For various food distribution sites of Catholic Charities and Parishes throughout the Diocese of Venice, the days, times, and locations are listed below:
• Guadalupe Social Services: 211 S. 9th St., Immokalee; Mondays thru Fridays, 9 a.m.-noon; food pantry and soup kitchen open daily for dine-in and take-out/meals-to-go.
• Judy Sullivan Family Resource Center: 3174 Tamiami Trail E., Naples; Mondays thru Fridays, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Tuesdays thru Friday, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
• St. Margaret Parish: 208 Dean Duff St., Clewiston, Thursdays, 9 a.m.-noon.
• St. Leo Parish: 28360 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs, Fridays: 9-11 a.m.
• Elizabeth K. Galeana Food Pantry: 4235 Michigan Ave. Link, Fort Myers, Fridays, 9 a.m.-noon.
• St. Paul Parish: Parish Hall, 1208 E Oak St., Arcadia; Fridays, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
• St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry: 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9:15-11:15 a.m. Contact Megan at 941-697-4899 or megan@sfoachurch.com.
• St. Jude Food Pantry: 3930 17th St., Sarasota, Wednesdays, 5-6:30 p.m., and Saturdays, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Please bring ID and do not exit your vehicle. Volunteers will load cars. Call 941-955-3934 or visit: https://www.stjudesarasota.com/info/st-jude-food-pantry-schedule.
• Wauchula Food Pantry: 408 Heard Bridge Road, Wauchula, Saturdays, 7-8:45 a.m. Call the parish at 863-773-4089 if you require a different time or would like to support the efforts to assist the community.
• St. Joseph Food Pantry – 3100 26th St W., Bradenton, Mondays through Fridays: 9 a.m.-noon. Call 941-756-3732. Visit https://www.stjoepantry.com/ to donate money or food.
Catholic Alpha Online
Alpha Online is a course where individuals meet virtually once a week via Zoom to discuss and share ideas about faith and God in an open, caring and non-judgmental way. The Diocese of Venice English Catholic Charismatic Renewal invites you to experience Catholic Alpha online, and to hear from notable Catholic speakers. These include newly appointed Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa O.F.M. Cap., longtime Preacher of the Papal Household; Dr. Mary Healy; Father John Ricardo; and Father Mike Schmitz. Each course is Monday from 7 until 8:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 13 through Nov. 29, 2021. For information, contact Theresa Salvo at asolotogod@gmail.com or 804-387-8282.
2021 Marriage Preparation Retreats
The Diocesan Office of Family Life is offering “Day of Reflection” retreats for couples preparing for the Sacrament of Marriage. A specially prepared volunteer team of married couples and a priest will share their experiences and information with the intention of enabling couples to be more aware of the privileges and responsibilities of marriage. The retreats in English are from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., on the following Saturdays: Aug. 7, and Nov. 13. Please visit https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/marriage-preparation-retreat-2021 to register for the English retreats. Retreats in Spanish take place: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 7 and Oct. 30 at St. Jude Parish, 3930 17th Street, Sarasota, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 14 and Dec. 4, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Parish, 355 S. Bridge Street, LaBelle. To register for a St. Jude retreat date contact the parish at 941-955-3934. Visit https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/retiro-de-formacion-matrimonial. To register for a retreat at Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Contact Carrie Harkey at 941-484-9543 ext. 3019.
New Catholic Institute course Aug. 24
The Institute for Catholic Studies and Formation is offering a 16-week graduate level online course starting Aug. 24, 2021, that introduces students to the principles, practices and sources of Catholic Theology. The course “What is Catholic Theology? (Ecclesial Nature and Mission of Theology)” counts as a pre-requisite for those beginning the online master’s degree in theology and Christian ministry at Franciscan University of Steubenville, which offers Diocese of Venice students discounted tuition for this online degree. This course is also available to those who wish to attend for their own personal enrichment. For cost and other information, visit the Institute website at https://institute-dov.org/ or call 941-766-7334.
Invitation to all widows and widowers
Come join the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish faith-sharing group for widows and widowers to grow together in holiness and the devout life through an eight-week series. The next topic will be: “Praying with the saints, our mentors in the faith.” This series will be held Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Church, 435 S. Tamimi Trail, Osprey. All welcome. For information, contact Marianne Cano at 941-966-0807/ext314 or e-mail mcano@olmc-osprey.org.
Scholarships for Catholic Schools
Step Up for Students is a state-approved non-profit scholarship funding organization that helps administer four scholarships for Florida schoolchildren: the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program (FTC) for lower to middle income families, the Family Empowerment Scholarship (FES) for lower to middle income families and students with unique abilities (formerly Gardiner), as well as the Hope Scholarship. These scholarships could provide up to $7,000 for a Catholic School education with 2021 adjusted income guidelines. Step up for Students will continue accepting applications throughout the school year. For the Diocese of Venice Catholic School application visit www.stepupforstudents.org/swflcatholic/.
