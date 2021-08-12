Parish collects shoes in back-to-school drive
The faithful of Our Lady of Light Parish in Fort Myers took part in a Back-to-School shoe drive Aug. 5-6, 2021, organized by the Office of Faith Formation. More than 170 pairs of shows were collected for local foster children.
Summertime and the Giving is Easy Appeal
Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice serves the most vulnerable population by feeding, housing, empowering, and striving to help those in need. The Catholic Charities Summertime and the Giving is Easy Appeal is asking for support. Donate to your choice of assistance, such as food, shelter, education or other support. Your gift will make a positive impact on those less fortunate. Visit www.catholiccharitiesdov.org or mail a check to Catholic Charities,1000 Pinebrook Road, Venice, FL 34285.
Marriage prep for couples over 55
The Office of Family Life is offering a one-day marriage prep seminar for those couples over 55 years of age preparing for marriage or convalidation from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aug. 28, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes. 1301 Center Road, Venice. A specially prepared volunteer team share their experiences and information with the intention of enabling couples to be more aware of the privileges and responsibilities of marriage. Pre-registration is required. Register online at: https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/two-become-one.
Life in the Spirit Seminar coming to Fort Myers
Resurrection Parish, 8121 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, is hosting a Life in the Spirit Seminar, Mondays from 9-10:30 a.m., beginning Aug. 23, 2021, through Nov. 11. To register call 239-482-7172 or email AdultFaith@resurrectionch.org. The cost of books is $7. Any questions, call or text Janet at 708-525-4352 or email jalmen11@att.net.
New Catholic Institute Course Aug. 24
The Institute for Catholic Studies and Formation is offering a 16-week graduate level online course starting Aug. 24, 2021, that introduces students to the principles, practices and sources of Catholic Theology. The course “What is Catholic Theology? (Ecclesial Nature and Mission of Theology)” counts as a pre-requisite for those beginning the online master’s degree in theology and Christian ministry at Franciscan University of Steubenville, which offers Diocese of Venice students discounted tuition for this online degree. This course is also available to those who wish to attend for their own personal enrichment. For cost and other information, visit the Institute website at https://institute-dov.org/ or call 941-766-7334.
Cathedral Concert series resumes Aug 29
The latest in the Epiphany Cathedral Concert Series, “A Night At The Opera,” will feature soprano Robyn Rocklein, tenor Russell C. Andrade and Andi Zdrava, music director, at 7 p.m., Aug. 29, 2021, Epiphany Cathedral Parish Hall, 375 Tampa Ave. W., Venice. Tickets are $25 per person and available at www.EpiphanyCathedral.org. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-484-3505.
Invitation to all widows and widowers
Come join the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish faith-sharing group for widows and widowers to grow together in holiness and the devout life through an eight-week series. The next topic will be: “Praying with the saints, our mentors in the faith.” This series will be held Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Church, 435 S. Tamimi Trail, Osprey. All welcome. For information, contact Marianne Cano at 941-966-0807/ext314 or e-mail mcano@olmc-osprey.org.
Labor Day Pig Roast
Join the Epiphany Cathedral Knights of Columbus for a Labor Day Pig roast, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Knights Hall, 512 Substation Road, Venice. Doors open at 3 p.m., dinner buffets starts at 4 p.m. Menu includes roasted pig, plantains, barbecue beans, potato salad, cole slaw, dessert, iced tea, lemonade, water. Cost is $20 per person. Beer and wine available. Credit cards accepted. Register at epiphanyknights.org or call Nancy Kraszewski at 281-814-9954.
Catholic Alpha Online
Alpha Online is a course where individuals meet virtually once a week via Zoom to discuss and share ideas about faith and God in an open, caring and non-judgmental way. The Diocese of Venice English Catholic Charismatic Renewal invites you to experience Catholic Alpha online, and to hear from notable Catholic speakers. These include newly appointed Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa O.F.M. Cap., longtime Preacher of the Papal Household; Dr. Mary Healy; Father John Ricardo; and Father Mike Schmitz. Each course is Monday from 7 until 8:30 p.m. beginning Sept. 13 through Nov. 29, 2021. For information, contact Theresa Salvo at asolotogod@gmail.com or 804-387-8282.
CCW Vocation Fund fundraiser
Support and encourage future priests by contributing to the Venice Diocesan Council of Catholic Women Vocation Fund in celebration of Priesthood Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Send a donation to the VDCCW Vocation Fund “In Honor of” the priest(s) in your Parish. To take part, send $1 for each card in addition to your donation. The extra $1 covers the cost of the “IN HONOR OF” card(s) and mailing them to you so you can deliver to your Priest(s). Your donation amount will not be revealed to the Priest(s). Send $1 plus your donation made out to “VDCCW Vocation Fund” to: Cornelia Zanetti, 5808 Gulf Drive, #204, Holmes Beach, FL 34217. For questions, email Corniez@aol.com.
Magnificat breakfast for women Oct. 2
The next Magnificat breakfast for women will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oct. 2, 2021, at the Holiday Inn Airport, Gulf Coast Town Center, Fort Myers. Guest speaker is Peg Mengle, of St. Cecilia Parish in Fort Myers. Seating is limited. No walk-ins or payment at door. Advanced registration only. Send a $23 check, payable to Magnificat Fort Myers, to Margaret Mengle, 5017 Westminster Dr., Fort Myers, FL. 33919. Mail request must be postmarked by Sept. 22. Make a reservation at https://magnificatfortmyers.com/order-tickets/. For more information, call 239-826-7475.
Diocesan Marriage Conference Oct. 2
The Diocese of Venice in Florida and the St. John Paul II Foundation announce the “Together in Holiness Marriage Conference” that will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 2, 2021, at St. Agnes Parish, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples and St. Thomas More Parish, 2506 Gulf Gate Drive, Sarasota. The speakers are Kevin and Lisa Cotter. For more details contact Carrie Harkey at harkey@dioceseofvenice.org.
Virtual Laps for Life in October
The Knights of Columbus Virtual Laps for Life will be from Oct. 2 to 9, 2021. Contributions help fund services provided to expectant mothers at no cost to them at My Choice Pregnancy Center in Sarasota Florida. There is a $30 race fee, and registration ends Oct. 9. Sign up at http://srqlapsforlife.net. For more information, contact Knights of Columbus Council 3358 Pro-Life Chair Joe Gina at 941-702-1700 or srqLapsforLife@gmail.com.
Parish hosting day of renewal for men and women
St. Agnes Parish in Naples is hosting a day of renewal given by the Parish Men’s and Women’s “WELCOME” retreat teams. Come celebrate the Parish being fully open with an incredible day of God’s love, friendship, and revitalization. The Women’s Welcome Day is Oct. 9, 2021, and the Men’s Welcome Day is Oct. 23, 2021, at the Parish, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples. For more information, visit www.StAgnesNaples.org.
Stepping into Marriage with Children
The Diocese Office of Family Life is offering a free, half-day workshop for couples beginning or currently in a stepfamily situation that takes a realistic look at blended families and offers strategies and tools for success. The program is being offered 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 9, 2021, at St. Leo the Great Parish, 28290 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs, and 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 6, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 1301 Center Road, Venice. To register https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/stepping-into-marriage-with-children.
White Mass in Naples Oct. 16
A White Mass and lecture for physicians and medical professionals will be 8:30 a.m., Oct. 16, 2021, at St. Agnes Parish, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples. A blessing of the stethoscope will also be held. Participants asked to wear their white coat. Following Mass, a lecture and breakfast will take place in the Parish Center. The lecture — “Spiritual Leadership in a Secular Healthcare Setting” — will be presented by Paul Hiltz followed by a discussion with panelists. $50 fee per person (reduced rates for physicians in training and non-physician health professionals). Register and pay online at www.stagnesnaples.org. For information, contact Maggie Brady 239-592-1949. (1 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit)
