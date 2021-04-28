Class retreat theme: ‘Have No Fear’
The peer ministry team at St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples was on campus until late April 22, 2021, and returned early the next day to lead the junior class retreat. The theme of the retreat was “Have No Fear” (Ps 23) with the focus on letting go of our fears in order to trust more in God. The day included time for prayer and reflection, as well as a variety of fun activities. (COURTESY)
Clergy Appointment
After consultation with the Priest Personnel Board, Bishop Frank J. Dewane announces the following appointment:
Effective March 1, 2021: Father Daniel A. Flens to Parochial Vicar of St. Andrew Parish, Cape Coral.
Dispensation to attend Mass ends May 1, 2021
As Bishop Frank J. Dewane continues to listen to public health data and hear from Priests and Parishioners about their experiences at Diocesan Parishes, the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass will be lifted in the Diocese of Venice beginning May 1, 2021. For a letter from Bishop Dewane and the revised guidelines updating Parish safety protocols which includes the need to continue to wear masks at Mass, as well as at all Diocesan and Parish activities, please visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/offices/daily-resources/diocese-of-venice-responds-to-novel-coronavirus-covid19/ for English and for Spanish, visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/offices/offices-departments/hispanic-apostolate/.
The St. Vincent de Paul rummage sale May 1
Join the Sacred Heart Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in our continuing efforts to raise money to assist those in need in our community by taking part in a May 1, 2021, rummage sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 25200 Airport Road in Punta Gorda. There will be household items, furniture, linens, clothing, shoes, purses, jewelry, books and toys. The rain date is May 8.
First graders learn about science
Anne Boddison’s first grade class at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers read stories on inventing and engineering things. The students then worked together using different items from their S.T.R.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Arts, Math) bins to build many objects such as flying houses, robots and mazes. Students then wrote and drew pictures in their journals of what they built.
Online fundraiser to support Our Mother’s House
Honor your mother, daughter, sister, friend or someone who has been like a mother to you with a gift that will help homeless mothers and their children. Our Mother’s House of Catholic Charities provides a safe environment for residents to achieve self-sufficiency through education, vocational training, and personal growth. This year they are holding their annual Mother’s Day fundraiser so everyone can help a needy mother succeed. To support Our Mother’s House please visit www.dov.regfox.com/mothers-day-2021.
Porn: Seven Myths Exposed event May 4
The Diocese of Venice Family Life Office is hosting an event at 6:30 p.m., May 4, 2021, at the Epiphany Cathedral Parish Hall, 399 Sarasota St., Venice, to address and educate teens, parents and all others on the tyranny of pornography in our society. Matt Fradd is the speaker. He has authored and coauthored several books, and hosts the podcast, “Pints with Aquinas.” There is no cost to attend. Contact Carrie Harkey at harkey@dioceseofvenice.org or 941-484-9543.
Eighth annual Marian Eucharistic Conference
All are invited to the eighth annual Marian Eucharistic Conference at Ave Maria University from May 14 to May 16, 2021. Featured speakers will include Dr. Mark Miravalle, John Paul II Chair of Mariology; Franciscan University of Steubenville; Kathleen Beckman, author and president of Foundation of Prayer for Priests; Dr. Edward Sri, theologian, author, and co-founding leader of FOCUS (Fellowship of Catholic University Students); and Roy Shoeman, speaker and author of “Salvation is from the Jews” and “Honey from the Rock.” Visit www.aveconferences.com to register for this event. Lodging and meals available. For more information call 239-348-4725 or email aveconferences@gmail.com.
Stepping into Marriage with Children
The difficulties of parenting and stepparenting can lead to a higher rate of second marriages failing. A free half day workshop, organized by the Diocese Office of Family Life, entitled “Stepping into Marriage with Children” is designed for those couples beginning or currently in a stepfamily situation, and will take place from 9 a.m. to noon, May 15, 2021, at Our Lady of Light Parish, 19680 Cypress View Drive, Fort Myers. This workshop takes a realistic look at blended families and offers strategies and tools to meet unique challenges. There is no cost to attend but registration is required at https://dioceseofvenice.regfox.com/stepping-into-marriage-with-children. Contact Carrie Harkey at harkey@dioceseofvenice.org or 941-484-9543.
Year of the Family
On March 19, 2021, the fifth anniversary of the Apostolic Exhortation Amoris Laetitia on the joy and beauty of familial love, Pope Francis inaugurated the year “Amoris Laetitia Family,” which will conclude June 26, 2022, on the occasion of the next World Meeting of Families in Rome. When announced, the Dicastery said in a statement, “The Pandemic experience has highlighted the central role of the family as the domestic Church and has shown the importance of community ties between families.” To learn more about the effort and the initiatives occurring in the Diocese of Venice during this commemorative year visit https://dioceseofvenice.org/year-of-the-family/.
Prayer Vigils continue abortion centers
40 Days for Life continues year-round in Fort Myers and Sarasota! Please join in prayer outside of Planned Parenthood. Help is needed in Fort Myers on Wednesdays and Thursdays when abortions take place and in Sarasota Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays. Your presence makes a difference! When people are there on the sidewalk, the “no show rate” for abortion appointments can go up 75%. For more information about the Fort Myers vigils, email monash127@aol.com and for Sarasota 40dflsarasota@gmail.com.
Foster homes needed in Florida
There are over 20,000 children requiring foster care in Florida with only 5,000 families certified to meet their needs. During May, National Foster Care Awareness Month, consider providing a home where a child can heal and thrive. To learn more about foster parenting children in Florida who do not have relatives who are able to care for them, call 1-83-FOSTERFL or visit MyFloridaMyFamily.com.
Volunteers recognized nationally
Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Inc. Volunteer Tim Gunderman of Bonita Springs was recently named one of six finalists for the Catholic Charities USA Volunteer of the Year Award. Gunderman by virtue of his efforts to help people in the Bonita Springs and Naples areas during the past year first made the top 36 then the top six. A video of each finalist was created as part of the selection process.
Congratulations Tim for your time, knowledge and heart in helping to support Catholic Charities.
Spelling Bee victory
Congratulations to Elizabeth Burke, a student at Donahue Academy of Ave Maria Parish, who placed third in the 2021 Optimist Club of Naples Spelling Bee March 24, 2021.
Youth group raises money for Earth Day
To celebrate lessons learned about Catholic Social Justice and Caring for God’s Creation, St. Columbkille Parish youth group hosted a lemonade stand after Masses April 18, 2021, and raised more than $600. The money was split between ECHO in North Fort Myers and the Calusa Nature Center in Fort Myers. ECHO teaches sustainable farming and combats world hunger. The Calusa Nature Center connects people with nature educating them about the ecosystem and environmental issues concerning the region.