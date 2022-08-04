These new Diocesan teachers show off the completion of a task of creating a circuit during their orientation at Epiphany Cathedral Parish Hall in Venice on July 29, 2022.

Jesuit Father John Belmonte, Diocese Superintendent of Catholic Education, speaks to new teachers during an orientation meeting at Epiphany Cathedral parish Hall in Venice on July 29, 2022.

VENICE | Nearly 100 new teachers, who have joined the Diocese of Venice for the 2022-2023 Academic Year, were warmly welcomed during an orientation session on July 29, 2022, at Epiphany Cathedral Parish Hall in Venice. Much of this increase is due to new enrollment.

Jesuit Father John Belmonte, Superintendent of Catholic Education, opened the meeting with morning prayer. Father explained how starting all days centered on God is part of our Faith tradition, and this will strengthen the teacher each day and throughout the school year.

