VENICE  |  James F. Gontis cherishes the opportunity to multiply the good of the Catholic faith in his new position as Diocese of Venice director of evangelization.

James F. Gontis has joined the Catholic Center as Director of Evangelization, effective today, August 1, 2022.

Since starting his new role Aug. 1, 2022, Gontis brings to the Diocese his diverse experience in the evangelization and catechetical field. Most recently Gontis served in the Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, first as Director of Religious Education and then for the last five years as Director of Evangelization and Catechesis. 

