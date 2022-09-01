VENICE | A month into the job and Silvia Fedor is finding her way in the Diocese of Venice as the newly appointed director of the Internal Financial Services Department.
Fedor’s role is to ensure the policies and procedures developed by the Diocese are followed in all its entities.
As part of her work, Fedor will visit Parishes and Catholic schools and provide guidance when any issues arise. She views her new role as supportive and plans to do her work with empathy and humility.
A native of Bratislava, Slovakia, Fedor was born in the former Czechoslovakia before immigrating to the United States with her parents in 1985, an experience which shaped her life and grew her faith. She has memories of her family fleeing the country with the clothes on their back, one suitcase, and nothing else.
“Growing up in a communist country, there was no church you could go to,” Fedor said. “Both of my parents had a strong faith and sought that for their family.”
The family was first placed in a refugee camp in Europe before they eventually made their way to the United States. Both her parents were well educated, and her mother’s knowledge of the English language was a blessing. She would teach the children in the refugee camp during the day and in the evenings, provided classes for the parents.
The family arrived in Toledo, Ohio, Dec. 19, 1985, a few days before Christmas. They connected with the St. Stephen Catholic Church, through Father Martin Hernady, a Hungarian priest who helped them meet people in the community. Fedor attended St. Stephen Catholic School, where she also received her first Communion.
Even though she was new to the United States, she had a passion for learning and although she moved several times, she thrived in school and went on to college, eventually graduating with a master’s in business administration from Marymount University, in Arlington, Virginia.
She worked in the Washington, D.C., area for much of her career and brings with her accounting and management experience.
Fedor made her way to Florida to be closer to her parents, who permanently moved to Sarasota a few years ago. The move also ensured her 9-year-old daughter could go to school in a classroom after two years of virtual learning.
She credits being a mother with allowing her to do the work of diving deep into the financial workings of complex organizations with focus and compassion.
“From parenting, you look for resolutions, not conflict,” Fedor said. “The decisions you make are from the heart and sometimes come with tough love.”
