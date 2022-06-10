NAPLES | Hunter Lund, a student of St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples, was named one of the best high school Model UN delegates and club leaders 2021-2022.
The honor recognizes exceptional high school students for their Model UN accomplishments at conferences as delegates and/or for their leadership within their Model UN organizations.
Students were nominated by faculty advisors or peers from around the world, and selected by a BestDelegate.com editorial panel. Students could be recognized for both categories. Hunter was one of 23 named delegates out of the more than 3,700 worldwide. His nomination read in part:
“Hunter is passionate about current events and politics and plans to major in political science in college. He entered the Model UN club as a freshman in its first year at the school, only attending one virtual conference that year. Following this conference, Hunter became even more determined to understand the process of Model UN so that he could help his teammates and receive acknowledgement that even the smallest of schools, 300 students, could successfully compete with large, accomplished schools. …
“Hunter was diligent in research and preparation, not just for himself, but for every member. He would encourage, question, and keep members accountable. His club attended three conferences this year including SWFL Model UN and National Honors Society Model UN, where the team came back with two awards – a team-wide research and preparation award and one individual Best Delegate award won by Hunter himself. All of his late nights, early mornings and desire to understand the inner workings of the UN so that one day he could make a difference, was rewarded.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.