Michaela Mattes, center, Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School senior, is a four-time 500 free swim class 1A state champion, and stands on the podium after earning her latest title Nov. 18, 2022, at Sailfish Splash Park and Aquatics Center in Stuart.
STUART | A Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School senior repeated as class 1A state champion Nov. 18, 2022, at Sailfish Splash Park and Aquatics Center in Stuart.
Michaela Mattes took the state championships in the 500 freestyle for the fourth year in a row and came in second in the 200 individual medley, proudly representing her Sarasota school. Michaela completes her swimming career as the most decorated Mooney athlete and will go on to swim for the University of Florida in the fall.
Michaela took the 500 freestyle with a dominating time of 4:43.80, more than nine seconds faster than her nearest competitor. Her winning time earned her automatic All-American status with the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA). She was also state champ in the same event as a freshman, sophomore and junior.
In the 200 individual medley, Michaela took silver with a time of 1:59.27, again earning All-American status. This was also the fourth consecutive year Michaela medaled in the event, taking gold in 2020 and silver in 2019 and 2021. On her own, Michaela took 15th in the team competition.
The Mooney boys qualified for states in the 200 medley relay with swimmers Alexander Mitten, Daniel Krajewski, Michael Navarro-Lenza, and Turner Mitten. Turner Mitten finished 12th in the 500 free, while Krajewski qualified for the 200 individual medley, and Alexander Mitten in the 100 backstroke.
At the same event, Bishop Verot Catholic High School swimmers Alexander Price, Stephen Prendiville, Nicolas Scripcariu and Daniel Perez also qualified for the 200 medley relay. Meanwhile, Eleanor Bonds, finished 11th in the 1 meter diving competition, while her teammate Kaylie Cunniff finished 14th in the same event.
The 1A state competition was delayed one week due to impacts from Hurricane Nicole.
