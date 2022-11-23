VEN Mooney Swim Mattes

Michaela Mattes, center, Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School senior, is a four-time 500 free swim class 1A state champion, and stands on the podium after earning her latest title Nov. 18, 2022, at Sailfish Splash Park and Aquatics Center in Stuart.

STUART  |  A Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School senior repeated as class 1A state champion Nov. 18, 2022, at Sailfish Splash Park and Aquatics Center in Stuart.

Michaela Mattes took the state championships in the 500 freestyle for the fourth year in a row and came in second in the 200 individual medley, proudly representing her Sarasota school. Michaela completes her swimming career as the most decorated Mooney athlete and will go on to swim for the University of Florida in the fall.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.