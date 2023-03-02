Mooney Bball

The Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School Lady Cougars basketball team as seen after winning the 3A regionals at home in Sarasota Feb. 17, 2023, to earn a berth to their third straight state Final Four.

LAKELAND  |  Every player who participates in a team sport dreams of finishing off a season with a win, this often means a championship and glory. 

For the team that falls in the last game of the season, there is the disappointment of what could have been.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.